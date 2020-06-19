Weekend Swim Workout: Scale The Pyramid
You can get in a quality distance workout by breaking your swim down into smaller parts.
The shorter distances allow you to stay focused on technique and stroke tempo while also forcing you to stay on a challenging pace—or else risk the horror that is missing the interval.
A:
300 swim/200 kick with fins
12 x 25 on :30 (1 easy, 2 build; repeat)
9 x 50 on :50 (1 easy, 1 build, 1 fast; repeat)
Main Set (pulling is negative-split—faster second half):
1 x 200 pull on 3:00
2 x 150 pull on 2:15
3 x 100 pull on 1:30
4 x 50 pull on :50
5 x 25 pull on :30
1 x 25 easy non-free
5 x 25 swim on :25
4 x 50 swim on :45
3 x 100 swim on 1:25
2 x 150 swim on 2:10
1 x 200 swim on 2:55
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim; repeat)
Total: 3,825
B:
200 swim/100 kick with fins 12 x 25 on :40 (1 easy, 2 build; repeat)
6 x 50 on 1:05 (1 easy, 1 build, 1 fast; repeat)
Main Set (pulling is negative-split—faster second half):
2 x 150 pull on 3:00
3 x 100 pull on 2:00
4 x 50 pull on :60
4 x 50 swim on :55
3 x 100 swim on 1:55
2 x 150 swim on 2:55
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim; repeat)
Total: 2,800
C:
200 swim/100 kick with fins 6 x 25 with :10 rest (1 easy, 2 build; repeat)
6 x 50 with :15 rest (1 easy, 1 build, 1 fast; repeat)
Main Set (pulling is negative-split—faster second half):
1 x 150 pull with :30 rest
2 x 100 pull with :20 rest
3 x 50 pull with :15 rest
3 x 50 swim with :15 rest
2 x 100 swim with :20 rest
1 x 150 swim with :30 rest
50 kick/100 swim cool-down