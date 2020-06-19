Weekend Swim Workout: Scale The Pyramid

The shorter distances allow you to stay focused on technique and stroke tempo while also forcing you to stay on a challenging pace—or else risk the horror that is missing the interval.

A:

300 swim/200 kick with fins

12 x 25 on :30 (1 easy, 2 build; repeat)

9 x 50 on :50 (1 easy, 1 build, 1 fast; repeat)

Main Set (pulling is negative-split—faster second half):

1 x 200 pull on 3:00

2 x 150 pull on 2:15

3 x 100 pull on 1:30

4 x 50 pull on :50

5 x 25 pull on :30

1 x 25 easy non-free

5 x 25 swim on :25

4 x 50 swim on :45

3 x 100 swim on 1:25

2 x 150 swim on 2:10

1 x 200 swim on 2:55

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim; repeat)

Total: 3,825

B:

200 swim/100 kick with fins 12 x 25 on :40 (1 easy, 2 build; repeat)

6 x 50 on 1:05 (1 easy, 1 build, 1 fast; repeat)

Main Set (pulling is negative-split—faster second half):

2 x 150 pull on 3:00

3 x 100 pull on 2:00

4 x 50 pull on :60

4 x 50 swim on :55

3 x 100 swim on 1:55

2 x 150 swim on 2:55

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim; repeat)

Total: 2,800

C:

200 swim/100 kick with fins 6 x 25 with :10 rest (1 easy, 2 build; repeat)

6 x 50 with :15 rest (1 easy, 1 build, 1 fast; repeat)

Main Set (pulling is negative-split—faster second half):

1 x 150 pull with :30 rest

2 x 100 pull with :20 rest

3 x 50 pull with :15 rest

3 x 50 swim with :15 rest

2 x 100 swim with :20 rest

1 x 150 swim with :30 rest

50 kick/100 swim cool-down

Total: 1,900