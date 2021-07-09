Weekend Swim Workout: Race Week Swim Prep

With more and more races now taking place, it’s never been more important to get your race week swim prep dialed in. These workouts below will help you do just that—giving you just enough speed work to help sharpen you up and leave you feeling fit, fresh, and ready to hit the start line. There’s no need to hit a lot of mileage in race week—focusing on some shorter bursts of intensity is the best way to lead you into race day. You can do these shakeout sets at any point during race week.

Iron-Distance

5 minutes easy warm-up swim

6 x 50 with :10 rest (build each 50 to fast)

6 x 150 with :20 rest (steady at race effort)

400 with paddles (only use buoy if wetsuit-legal race)

100 cool-down

Total: ~2,000

Half Iron-Distance

5 minutes easy warm-up swim

6 x 50 with: 10 rest (build each 50 to fast)

6 x 100 with :20 rest

(descend 1-3, 4-6) 400 swim, sighting 2x each length

100 cool-down

Total: ~1,700 total

Olympic-Distance

5 minutes easy warm-up swim

6 x 50 with :10 rest (build each 50 to fast)

4 x 100 with :20 rest (25 fast/75 steady)

300 swim with no walls 100 cool-down

Total: ~1,400