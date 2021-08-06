Become a Member

Weekend Swim Workout: A Killer Aerobic Set

Looking for an epic aerobic set? We've got you covered.

Sara McLarty

There’s a lot of unglamorous, steady-state swimming that goes into building an effective endurance engine—and this workout will help you do just that. A lot of the substance of these sets is solid, aerobic endurance boosting work, so approach it ready to cover the distance and do the work. Select your workout based on fitness, ability, and time available.

A:
Warm-up:
5 minutes of easy, no-wall swimming
6 x 50 with :15 rest (build each 50 to fast)

1 x 100 on 1:20
1 x 100 on 1:20
1 x 100 on 1:25
1 x 100 on 1:20
1 x 100 on 1:25
2 x 100 on 1:30
1 x 100 on 1:20
1 x 100 on 1:25
2 x 100 on 1:30
3 x 100 on 1:35
Continue the pattern with pulling equipment, add 5 x 100 on 1:40
Continue the pattern with fins, add 8 x 100 on 1:45
Total: ~5,400

B:
1 x 75 on 1:20
1 x 75 on 1:20
1 x 75 on 1:25
1 x 75 on 1:20
1 x 75 on 1:25
2 x 75 on 1:30
1 x 75 on 1:20
1 x 75 on 1:25
2 x 75 on 1:30
3 x 75 on 1:35
Continue the pattern with pulling equipment, add 5 x 75 on 1:40
Continue the pattern with fins, add 8 x 75 on 1:45
Total: ~4,000

C:
1 x 50 on 1:20
1 x 50 on 1:20
1 x 50 on 1:25
1 x 50 on 1:20
1 x 50 on 1:25
2 x 50 on 1:30
1 x 50 on 1:20
1 x 50 on 1:25
2 x 50 on 1:30
3x 50 on 1:35
Continue the pattern with pulling equipment, add 5 x 50 on 1:40
Continue the pattern with fins, add 8 x 50 on 1:45
Total: ~2,700

Cool-down:
50 feet-first sculling (use pull buoy for optional assistance)
150 easy swim

