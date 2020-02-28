This set focuses on pulling to build the proper strength you need to succeed in the open water.

Open-water swimming is a different beast than cruising the concrete pit. Triathletes need to work on strength to best tackle changing water conditions, sighting, and the many variables that make up a sometimes-hectic group-swim situation. Pick the right set for your fitness and ability level and get to work!

A

800 warm-up (200 swim/200 pull/200 non-free/200 kick)

2 x 300 on 4:30 pull (descend by 100)

8 x 25 on :45 (ankle band only)

3 x 200 on 2:55 (descend by 50)

8 x 25 on :30 (4 right hand paddle only, 4 left hand only)

4 x 150 on 2:05 pull (75 easy/75 FAST!)

200 choice cool-down

Total: 3200

B

600 warm-up (200 swim/200 pull/200 kick)

8 x 25 on :50 (ankle band only)

3 x 200 on 4:00 (descend by 50)

8 x 25 on: 40 (4 with paddle on right hand only, 4 on left hand only)

4 x 150 on 3:00 pull (75 easy/75 FAST!)

200 choice cool-down

Total: 2400

C

400 warm-up (200 swim/100 pull/100 kick)

4 x 25 with :20 rest (ankle band only)

1 x 300 pull (descend by 100)

4 x 25 with :15 rest (2 with paddle on right hand only, 2 on left hand only)

2 x 200 with :30 rest (descend by 50)

100 choice cool-down

Total: 1400

