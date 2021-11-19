Become a Member

Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Good Fun Friday

We’ll feature a workout every Friday so you have new ideas to take to the pool.

It’s Friday, so you know what that means – it’s time to get in the pool! This set from coach Sara McLarty is a fast and fun workout that’s best done in the company of your best training buddies. Push each other to hit your descending splits, and use the recovery time and kick sets for encouragement (or smack talk, we don’t judge). It’s all in good fun – and isn’t that why we do this, anyway? Happy Friday! Make it a good one.

A:
500 warm up
4×250 @ 4:00 (50 free/50 back/50 free/50 back/50 free)
3×300 swim (1 @ 4:30,1 @ 4:20, 1 @ 4:10)
50 easy
3×300 pull (1 @ 4:20,1 @ 4:10, 1 @ 4:00)
100 easy
6×150 @ 2:30 (50 kick/100 swim)
200 cool down
*4400 Total*

B:
500 warm up
4×150 @ 3:00 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)
3×200 swim @ 3:45 (descend 1-3)
50 easy
3×200 pull @ 3:30 (descend 1-3)
50 easy
6×150 @ 3:30 (50 kick/100 swim)
200 cool down
*3500 Total*

C:
400 warm up
3×150 w/:30 seconds rest (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)
3×150 swim w/:20 seconds rest (descend 1-3)
50 easy
3×150 pull w/:20 rest (descend 1-3)
50 easy
3×150 w/:30 rest (fins optional) (50 kick/100 swim)
100 cool down
*2400 Total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

