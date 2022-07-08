Weekend Swim Workout: Kick it Real Good

Become a Member

Most triathletes mistakenly believe they need to avoid kicking during the swim leg, in order to “save” their legs for the rest of the race. That couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, skipping kick sets may be holding you back from reaching your full swim potential. Focusing on your legs is one of the best ways to improve as a swimmer, as a strong swim kick leads to better leg strength and endurance all around. It will also lead to faster swim times, as a strong kick means more propulsion through the water.

This workout from coach Sara McLarty is all about the kick. But instead of sprinkling short kick sets throughout the swim, you’ll be building endurance with one long eight-minute kick, alternating between easy and hard efforts. Will it be challenging? Absolutely. But it will be worth it as you see your efforts pay off in the form of a stronger swim kick. Choose a set below that fits your schedule and current fitness level, and dive in!

A:
10 minute choice warm up
8 minute kick (:35 easy, :25 hard, repeat)
8×50 @ :60 (drill/swim, IM order)
4 x [50 @ :60 (IM order)
100 @ 1:45 IM
150 @ 2:15 freestyle pull]
6×25@ :30 (build each 25)
4 x [50 @ :45
100 @ 1:25
150 @ 2:05 (all freestyle swim)]
8×50 @ :55 (breathing pattern: 5/5)
300 cool down (50 kick/50 swim)
*4500 Total (estimate)*

B:
10 minute choice warm up
8 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 hard, repeat)
6×50 @ 1:10 (drill/swim)
5 x [50 @ :60
100 @ 2:00
150 @ 3:00 (alternate complete cycles of pull & swim)]
8×50 @ 1:05 (breathing pattern: 5/5)
300 cool down (50 kick/50 swim)
*3400 Total (estimate)*

C:
10 minute choice warm up
8 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 hard, repeat)
6×50 w/:20 sec rest (drill/swim)
4 x [50, 100, 150] all w/:30 sec rest (alternate complete cycles of pull & swim)
6×50 w/:30 sec rest (breathing pattern: 3/5 by 25y)
300 cool down (50 kick/50 swim)
*2800 Total (estimate)*

