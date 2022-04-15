Weekend Swim Workout: Varying 150s

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

What can you do in just 150 yards? As it turns out, a whole lot. The distance is short enough to go hard, but just long enough to build your endurance, making it the perfect distance for building up your swim strength for the season ahead. This workout from coach Sara McLarty is centered around sets of 150, each with a different twist to help you hone your swim strength. You’ll also do some shorter bursts of 50s to keep things sharp.

The three sets below allow you to choose a workout that fits your fitness level and schedule. Choose the best one for you, and dive in!

A:

600 warm-up choice

4×150 @ 2:15 (50 fly/100 free)

4×150 pull @ 2:10 (50 Shark Drill/100 breath every 5)

6×50 @ :50 (descend stroke count 1-6)

4×150 pull @ 2:05 (50 FAST!/100 smooth)

6×50 @ :50 (descend stroke count 1-6)

4×150 @ 2:30 (50 dolphin kick on back/100 strong swim)

6×50 @ :50 (descend stroke count 1-6)

300 cool-down (100 free/100 IM/100 free)

*4200 total*

B:

400 warm-up choice

4×150 @ 3:00 (50 non-free/100 free)

4×150 pull @ 2:50 (50 Shark Drill/100 breath every 5)

4×50 @ :60 (descend stroke count 1-4)

4×150 pull @ 2:45 (50 FAST!/100 smooth)

4×50 @ :60 (descend stroke count 1-4)

4×150 @ 3:15 (50 dolphin kick on back/100 strong swim)

200 cool-down

*3400 total*

C:

300 warm-up choice

4×150 w/:20 rest (50 non-free/100 free)

4×150 pull w/:20 rest (50 Shark Drill/100 regular pull)

4×50 w/:10 rest (descend stroke count 1-4)

4×150 pull w/:20 rest (50 FAST!/100 smooth)

100 cool-down

*2400 total*

Shark Drill

Use a pull buoy or a kick board between your thighs. After the finish of each stroke, reach back and tap the part of the buoy that is above water. This drill emphasizes finishing your stroke all the way to mid-thigh.

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.