Weekend Swim Workout: Olympic-Distance Race Prep

Are you training for an Olympic-distance triathlon this year? This Olympic-distance specific set will get you ready for your next 1500-meter swim. The A set is based on intervals of 1:20–1:30 per 100. The B set is based on intervals of 1:50–2:00 per 100. The C set is 2,000–2,500 yards/meters total and based on a rest interval. Choose a set that fits your current schedule and fitness level, then dive in!

A

800 choice warm-up

16×25 on :30 (build)

100 choice easy

1500 race specific:

1×150 with 10 sec rest (FAST)

4×150 on 2:10 (swim strong)

150 with 10 sec rest (climb out at the 75 and jump back in)

4×150 on 2:10 (swim strong)

3×300 pull on 4:30 (steady effort)

400 cool-down

= 4100 total

B

500 choice warm-up

12×25 on :40 (build)

100 choice easy

1500 race specific:

1×150 with 15 sec rest (FAST)

4×150 on 3:00 (swim strong)

150 with 15 sec rest (climb out at the 75 and jump back in)

4×150 on 3:00 (swim strong)

3×200 pull on 4:00 (steady effort)

200 cool-down

= 3200 total

C

200 choice warm-up

6×25 with 10 sec rest (build)

50 choice easy

1000 race specific:

100 with 20 sec rest (FAST)

4×100 with 20 sec rest (swim strong)

100 with 20 sec rest (climb out at the 50 and jump back in)

4×100 with 20 sec rest (swim strong)

3×100 pull with 15 sec rest (steady effort)

200 cool-down

= 1900 total

