Weekend Swim Workout: Olympic-Distance Race Prep

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Are you training for an Olympic-distance triathlon this year? This Olympic-distance specific set will get you ready for your next 1500-meter swim. The A set is based on intervals of 1:20–1:30 per 100. The B set is based on intervals of 1:50–2:00 per 100. The C set is 2,000–2,500 yards/meters total and based on a rest interval. Choose a set that fits your current schedule and fitness level, then dive in!

A
800 choice warm-up
16×25 on :30 (build)
100 choice easy
1500 race specific:
1×150 with 10 sec rest (FAST)
4×150 on 2:10 (swim strong)
150 with 10 sec rest (climb out at the 75 and jump back in)
4×150 on 2:10 (swim strong)
3×300 pull on 4:30 (steady effort)
400 cool-down
= 4100 total

B
500 choice warm-up
12×25 on :40 (build)
100 choice easy
1500 race specific:
1×150 with 15 sec rest (FAST)
4×150 on 3:00 (swim strong)
150 with 15 sec rest (climb out at the 75 and jump back in)
4×150 on 3:00 (swim strong)
3×200 pull on 4:00 (steady effort)
200 cool-down
= 3200 total

C
200 choice warm-up
6×25 with 10 sec rest (build)
50 choice easy
1000 race specific:
100 with 20 sec rest (FAST)
4×100 with 20 sec rest (swim strong)
100 with 20 sec rest (climb out at the 50 and jump back in)
4×100 with 20 sec rest (swim strong)
3×100 pull with 15 sec rest (steady effort)
200 cool-down
= 1900 total

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

