Weekend Swim Workout: Totally 200s

Triathlete contributor and swimming all-star Sara McLarty shares a new workout to try this weekend.

Sara McLarty

There’s a time and a place for long, continuous swims and mixed-bag workouts, but not today. It’s been a long, hard week, and frankly, who has the mental bandwidth to keep track of complicated instructions or never-ending lap counts? That’s where this Totally 200s set comes in – the distance of each interval is the same the whole way through. 200s are long enough that you can get some good work in, but not so long that you have to pay attention to counting lap after lap (after lap, after – wait, what lap is this again?). This workout from Triathlete contributor and swimming all-star Sara McLarty will go by fast, so you can get on with your fun weekend plans.

A:
5×200 on 4:00 (150 swim/50 kick)
5×200 on 3:30 (100 free/100 IM)
5×200 on 3:00 (pull, breathe every 5)
5×200 on 2:45 (100 fast/100 easy)
200 cool-down
*4200 total*

B:
4×200 on 5:00 (150 swim/50 kick)
4×200 on 4:30 (150 free/50 non-free)
4×200 on 4:00 (pull, breathe every 5)
4×200 on 3:45 (100 fast/100 easy)
200 cool-down
*3400 total*

C:
3×200 with 30 sec rest (150 swim/50 kick)
3×200 with 30 sec rest (150 free/50 non-free)
3×200 with 30 sec rest (pull, breathe every 5)
3×200 with 30 sec rest (100 fast/100 easy)
100 cool-down
*2500 total*

 

