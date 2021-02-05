Weekend Swim Workout: A Swim Set Based on Time

Most swim workouts are based on distances you must complete in certain intervals—10 100s on the 1:30, for instance. Here, we flip that approach on its head, with a swim set based on time. Think: How far can you go in 2 minutes while still getting to rest? It’s a fun break from tradition, and—once we can all swim together again—it’ll let you do the same workout with friends of all abilities. So without further ado, presenting a 1-hour swim set based on time from coach Sara McLarty.

How to a Swim Set Based on Time

Where there is a “??” in this swim set, plug in a distance that you can swim under 2:00 and still have enough time to rest on the wall and leave on the 2-minute interval. For example, if you swim 50 yards in 1:00, choose 75 as your distance for this set. You will complete the 75 in about 1:30 and have 30 seconds to rest on the wall before starting the next interval. If you swim 100 yards in 1:20, choose 125 as your distance.

10 min choice warm-up

6 min kick (30 sec hard kick, 60 sec easy kick, repeat)

3 min swim (all stroke or drills)

5 x ?? on 2:00 swim

(everyone starts together every 2:00)

5 min pull (steady effort)

3 min swim (all stroke or drills)

5 x ?? on 2:00 swim (everyone starts together every 2:00)

5 min choice cool-down