Weekend Swim Workout: Tarzan Drill

Odds are there’s not a race in your immediate future, but that means this is a great time to work on the little things. While you’re less focused on fitness, give yourself little areas to improve on so that when races do return, you’re a stronger swimmer than you’ve ever been. One thing most triathletes need to work on is sighting. One way to do that is to incorporate the Tarzan Drill into your swim sets. Pick the set that fits your fitness and ability and get to work!

Tarzan drill: Swim the length of the pool with your head above water to build strength in your neck to prepare for sighting. Look forward as if you were sighting a buoy or landmark in open water.

A:

500 warm-up (no walls)

8×75 at 1:10 (25 Tarzan Drill/25 easy/25 FAST!)

3×900 with 60 sec rest (200 FAST!/700 Olympic or 70.3 mid-race pace)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

*4,100*

B:

400 warm-up (no walls)

4×75 at 1:30 (25 Tarzan Drill/25 easy/25 FAST!)

3×800 with 2 min rest (150 FAST!/650 Olympic or 70.3 mid-race pace)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

*3,400*

C:

400 warm-up (no walls)

4×75 with 20 sec rest (25 Tarzan Drill/25 easy/25 FAST!)

3×500 with 2 min rest (100 FAST!/400 Olympic or 70.3 mid-race pace)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim, repeat)

*2,500*