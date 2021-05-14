How are you going to stay composed if, say, a big wave turns you upside down just moments after the start? The best you can do is prepare for anything the race, weather and fellow competitors throw your way. These Swim Survival Handbook workouts featuring water treads, single-arm drills, and some mid-lane somersaults will do just that.

Swim Survival Handbook

A:

600 warm-up (every third 50 Single-Arm Drill)

6×100 on 1:45 (25 sprint kick, 75 swim)

400 pull (breathing to one side, switch sides each 100)

6×100 on 1:45 swim (tread water between each interval)

400 pull (breathing every fifth stroke)

6×100 on 1:45 (IM)

400 pull (scull every fourth 25)

6×100 on 1:45 (full somersault in middle of each 25)

100 cool-down

Total: 4300

B:

450 warm-up (every third 50 is Single-Arm Drill)

6×75 on 2:00 (25 sprint kick, 50 swim)

300 pull (breathing to one side, switch sides each 50)

6×75 on 1:45 swim (tread water between each interval)

300 pull (breathing every fifth stroke)

6×75 on 2:00 (non-free)

300 pull (scull every fourth 25)

6×75 on 1:45 (full somersault in middle of each 25)

150 cool-down

Total: 3300

C:

300 warm-up (every third 50 is Single-Arm Drill)

4×75 with 30 sec rest (25 sprint kick, 50 swim)

300 pull (breathing to one side, switch sides each 50)

6×50 swim (tread water for 15 sec between each)

200 pull (breathing every fifth stroke)

6×50 with 20 sec rest (non-free)

200 pull (scull every fourth 25)

4×75 with 30 sec rest (full somersault in middle of each 25)

100 cool-down

Total: 2300