Weekend Swim Workout: Swim, Pull, Repeat

Don't swim lap after lap with no purpose! Try this week's workout from coach Sara McLarty.

Sure, you could jump in the pool and knock out another straight set of endless laps until the your allotted time is up. There’s certainly a time and place for zoned-out swims. But if getting stronger and faster is your goal, you’re going to need to do some focused workouts, like this set from coach Sara McLarty. Focused sets with clear instructions and interval times can push you to go a little bit harder than if you were simply logging laps, which will ultimately translate to more speed and fitness. Give it a try this weekend – choose a set that fits your current fitness level and schedule, then dive in!

A:
300 swim/100 kick warm-up
8×50 on :50 (descend 1–4)
1×300 pull on 4:30 (100 easy/100 moderate/100 strong)
3×100 swim on 1:30
6×50 swim on :40 (best average)
2×300 pull on 4:30 (50 strong/100 smooth)
3×100 IM on 1:45
6×50 swim on :45 (best average)
3×300 pull on 4:30 (3/5 breathing by 50)
3×100 kick on 2:00 (choice)
6×50 swim on :50 (best average)
200 cool-down
Total: 4600

B:
300 swim/100 kick warm-up
8×50 on 1:00 (descend 1–4)
1×300 pull on 6:00 (100 easy/100 moderate/100 strong)
3×100 swim on 2:00
6×50 swim on :55 (best average)
1×300 pull on 6:00 (50 strong/100 smooth)
3×100 on 1:45 (50 non-free/50 free)
6×50 swim on 1:00 (best average)
1×300 pull on 6:00 (3/5 breathing by 50)
3×100 on 2:30 (50 kick/50 swim)
6×50 swim on 1:05 (best average)
200 cool-down

Total: 3700

C:
300 swim/100 kick warm-up
8×50 with 20 sec rest (descend 1–4)
1×300 pull (100 easy/100 moderate/100 strong)
3×100 swim with 20 sec rest
6×50 swim with 10 sec rest (best average)
1×300 pull (50 strong/100 smooth)
200 cool-down

Total: 2200

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

