Weekend Swim Workout: All Strong

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

There’s nothing better than the feeling of knocking out a solid swim. Walking away from the pool with your head held high and a swagger in your step is a confidence boost that can carry you through the next few days of training. This Weekend Swim Workout from coach Sara McLarty is designed to create that feeling to power you through your weekend training adventures. “Strong” swimming is not about going all-out, but instead finding a comfortably hard pace that you can sustain for the duration of the set. Put it to the test with one of the session below. Choose a workout that fits your schedule and fitness level, and dive in!

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

A:

300 swim/100 kick

6×50 @ :50 (IM switch)

6×100 pull @ 1:20 (all strong)

6×50 @ :45 (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)

4×150 pull @ 2:00 (all strong)

6×50 @ :40 swim (25 FAST!/25 easy)

3×200 pull 2:40 (all strong)

6×50 @ :60 swim (all from a dive, FAST!)

2×300 @ 4:00 (all strong)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)

*4300 total*

RELATED: How to (Finally) Become a Faster Swimmer

B:

300 swim/100 kick

6×50 @ 1:10 (25 free/25 non-free)

6×100 pull @ 1:55 (all strong)

6×50 @ 1:05 (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)

4×150 pull @ 2:50 (all strong)

6×50 @ :60 swim (25 FAST!/25 easy)

3×200 pull 3:45 (all strong)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)

*3400 total*

RELATED: Mastering Triathlon Swim Training

C:

300 swim/100 kick

6×50 w/ :15 rest (25 free/25 non-free)

6×100 pull w/ :30 rest (all strong)

6×50 w/ :20 rest (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)

4×150 pull w/ :30 rest (all strong)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)

*2500 total*

Tarzan Drill:

Swim freestyle with your head out of the water. Look forward as if you were sighting a buoy or landmark in open water. Keep your head out of the water for the entire 25 to strengthen your neck muscles for triathlon swimming!

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.