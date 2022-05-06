Weekend Swim Workout: Strong And Descending 100s

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This weekend swim workout will train you to squeeze just a little more out of yourself, even when you think you’re maxed out. This is done through descending sets, where you start off slow and steady, then push a little harder and faster each time. This controlled pacing will help you to understand what different effort levels feel like, and what’s sustainable (and what’s definitely not) during swim starts and surges. Pick a workout below that fits your schedule and current fitness level, and dive in!

A:

300 swim/100 kick/300 pull/100 kick

6×100 swim @ 1:30 (descend 1-6)

6×100 pull @ 1:30 (descend 1-6)

500 (50 swim/5 pop-ups*/25 kick/25 Sailboat Drill*, repeat)

400 (50 free/50 non-free)

6×100 swim @ 1:20 (all strong)

6×100 pull @ 1:20 (all strong)

200 choice cool-down

*4300 total*

B:

200 swim/100 kick/200 pull/100 kick

4×100 swim @ 2:00 (descend 1-4)

4×100 pull @ 2:00 (descend 1-4)

400 (50 swim/5 pop-ups*/25 kick/25 Sailboat Drill*, repeat)

300 (50 free/50 non-free)

4×100 swim @ 1:50 (all strong)

4×100 pull @ 1:50 (all strong)

200 choice cool-down

*3100 total*

C:

200 swim/50 kick/200 pull/50 kick

4×100 swim w/:20 rest (descend 1-4)

4×100 pull w/:20 rest (descend 1-4)

300 (50 swim/5 pop-ups*/25 kick/25 Sailboat Drill*, repeat)

300 (50 free/50 non-free)

200 choice cool-down

*2100 total

Sailboat Drill

Hold a kickboard between your thighs. Make sure half of the board is sticking below your body when you swim freestyle. Use your core muscles to control your hip rotation (while the board tries to prevent rotation).

Pop-Ups

Face the wall and place both hands on the top of the edge of the pool. Push up and out of the water until your arms are fully extended and then drop back down into the water. This will be harder or easier, depending on how high the edge of the pool is in relation to the surface of the water.

