Weekend Swim Workout: Stroke Mix

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

On race day, you’ll most likely swim freestyle – so you should only practice freestyle in training, right? Though that logic is understandable, it’s not entirely correct. Mixing up your strokes to incorporate backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly lets you get a comprehensive workout, as each stroke uses different muscles in different ways. Engaging your arms, shoulders, and lats in a variety of ways can improve your strength, endurance and fatigue resistance when swimming, which will set you up for a better bike and run.

This weekend, shake up your freestyle routine with this stroke mix workout from coach Sara McLarty. Choose a workout that fits with your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:

600 warm up (200 free/100 IM drill, repeat)

6×75 on 1:20 (free/non-free/free)

3 x [300 pull on 4:30

3×150 swim on 2:10]

8×75 on 1:20 (back/breast/free)

6×125 on 2:00 (50 kick/75 swim)

200 cool down

*4650 total*

RELATED: Why Triathletes Should Swim Different Strokes

B:

600 warm up (200 free/100 drill, repeat)

6×75 on 1:40 (free/non-free/free)

2 x [300 pull @ 5:30

3×150 swim @ 2:45]

6×75 on 1:40 (free/non-free/free)

200 cool down

*3750 total*

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

C:

600 warm up (200 free/100 drill, repeat)

6×75 w/ 15 sec rest (free/non-free/free)

2 x [300 pull w/ 20 sec rest

3×100 swim w/ 15 sec rest]

200 cool down

*2450 total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

