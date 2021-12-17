Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get All Access Outside+

Get 25% off during our Best Of The Year sale

Join Now

Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Stroke Mix

Don't just swim endless laps of freestyle and call it a day. Shake up your swim with this mixed bag workout from coach Sara McLarty.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

On race day, you’ll most likely swim freestyle – so you should only practice freestyle in training, right? Though that logic is understandable, it’s not entirely correct. Mixing up your strokes to incorporate backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly lets you get a comprehensive workout, as each stroke uses different muscles in different ways. Engaging your arms, shoulders, and lats in a variety of ways can improve your strength, endurance and fatigue resistance when swimming, which will set you up for a better bike and run.

This weekend, shake up your freestyle routine with this stroke mix workout from coach Sara McLarty. Choose a workout that fits with your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:
600 warm up (200 free/100 IM drill, repeat)
6×75 on 1:20 (free/non-free/free)
3 x [300 pull on 4:30
3×150 swim on 2:10]
8×75 on 1:20 (back/breast/free)
6×125 on 2:00 (50 kick/75 swim)
200 cool down
*4650 total*

RELATED: Why Triathletes Should Swim Different Strokes

B:
600 warm up (200 free/100 drill, repeat)
6×75 on 1:40 (free/non-free/free)
2 x [300 pull @ 5:30
3×150 swim @ 2:45]
6×75 on 1:40 (free/non-free/free)
200 cool down
*3750 total*

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

 C:
600 warm up (200 free/100 drill, repeat)
6×75 w/ 15 sec rest (free/non-free/free)
2 x [300 pull w/ 20 sec rest
3×100 swim w/ 15 sec rest]
200 cool down
*2450 total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

Stay On Topic

promo logo