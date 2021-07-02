Weekend Swim Workout: Sprints, Kicks, Dives

If you’re looking to add some variety to your swim workouts, look no further. This session will have you working hard while having fun—perfect for a holiday weekend swim set. Be sure to make the sprints maximum effort—and the climbing out and diving back in will really spike your heart-rate, which is great practice for race day. Get used to how it feels exiting the swim and going from horizontal to vertical in a very short space of time.

A:

400 swim w/ fins/300 pull/200 kick/100 drill

8×50 @ :60 (25 swim/climb out, dive in/25 FAST!)

600 (200 pull buoy build/100 kick/repeat)

4×100 @ 1:45 (25 SPRINT kick w/ no board/75 swim)

600 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

16×25 @ :40 (4 of each stroke, IM order)

600 w/ fins (100 swim/100 kick/repeat)

300 cool-down (swim w/ no walls)

*4300 total*

B:

400 swim w/ fins/300 pull/200 kick/100 drill

6×50 @ 1:15 (25 swim/climb out, dive in/25 FAST!)

500 (150 pull buoy build/100 kick/repeat)

4×100 @ 2:20 (25 SPRINT kick w/ no board/75 swim)

400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

12×25 @ :45 (2 non-free, 2 free, repeat)

400 w/ fins (100 swim/100 kick/repeat)

200 cool-down (swim w/ no walls)

*3500 total*

C:

300 swim w/ fins/200 pull/100 kick/100 drill

6×50 w/:15 rest (25 swim/climb out, dive in/25 FAST!)

300 (100 pull buoy build/50 kick/repeat)

3×100 w/ :20 rest (25 SPRINT kick w/ no board/75 swim)

300 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

8×25 w/ :10 rest (2 non-free, 2 free, repeat)

300 w/ fins (100 swim/50 kick/repeat)

100 cool-down (swim w/ no walls)

*2500 total*