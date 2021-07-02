Weekend Swim Workout: Sprints, Kicks, Dives
There's plenty of variety in this fast, fun, and dynamic swim workout.
If you’re looking to add some variety to your swim workouts, look no further. This session will have you working hard while having fun—perfect for a holiday weekend swim set. Be sure to make the sprints maximum effort—and the climbing out and diving back in will really spike your heart-rate, which is great practice for race day. Get used to how it feels exiting the swim and going from horizontal to vertical in a very short space of time.
A:
400 swim w/ fins/300 pull/200 kick/100 drill
8×50 @ :60 (25 swim/climb out, dive in/25 FAST!)
600 (200 pull buoy build/100 kick/repeat)
4×100 @ 1:45 (25 SPRINT kick w/ no board/75 swim)
600 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)
16×25 @ :40 (4 of each stroke, IM order)
600 w/ fins (100 swim/100 kick/repeat)
300 cool-down (swim w/ no walls)
*4300 total*
B:
400 swim w/ fins/300 pull/200 kick/100 drill
6×50 @ 1:15 (25 swim/climb out, dive in/25 FAST!)
500 (150 pull buoy build/100 kick/repeat)
4×100 @ 2:20 (25 SPRINT kick w/ no board/75 swim)
400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)
12×25 @ :45 (2 non-free, 2 free, repeat)
400 w/ fins (100 swim/100 kick/repeat)
200 cool-down (swim w/ no walls)
*3500 total*
C:
300 swim w/ fins/200 pull/100 kick/100 drill
6×50 w/:15 rest (25 swim/climb out, dive in/25 FAST!)
300 (100 pull buoy build/50 kick/repeat)
3×100 w/ :20 rest (25 SPRINT kick w/ no board/75 swim)
300 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)
8×25 w/ :10 rest (2 non-free, 2 free, repeat)
300 w/ fins (100 swim/50 kick/repeat)
100 cool-down (swim w/ no walls)
*2500 total*