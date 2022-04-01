Weekend Swim Workout: Sprint, Smooth, Strong

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

When you think about how to train for a triathlon swim, you probably think mostly about speed. But efficiency and endurance matter just as much, especially as you move up to longer race distances. That’s why this set from coach Sara McLarty progresses through all the key elements of a strong triathlon swim: sprint, smooth, and strong.

Three workout options are available, ranging from 2400 yards to 4600. Choose a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:

400 (swim/kick by 100)

400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)

16×25 @ :30 (1 fast/1 easy, IM order)

8×125 @ 1:50 (25 sprint/100 smooth)

8×75 pull @ :55 (all strong)

8×25 @ :45 (dive in, sprint half pool, swim easy to the wall)

600 swim (100 IM/100 free, repeat)

8×25 @ :45 underwater kick

4×150 pull (7/5/3 breathing pattern by 50)

200 choice cool-down

*4600 total*

B:

400 (swim/kick by 100)

400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)

16×25 @ :40 (1 fast/1 ez)

8×125 @ 2:30 (25 sprint/100 smooth)

8×75 pull @ 1:15 (all strong)

8×25 @ :60 (dive in, sprint half pool, swim easy to the wall)

400 swim free, smooth perfect technique

200 choice cool-down

*3600 total*

C:

400 (swim/kick by 100)

400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)

16×25 w/ :10 rest (1 fast/1 ez)

4×125 w/ :30 rest (25 sprint/100 smooth)

4×75 pull w/15 rest (all strong)

300 swim free, smooth perfect technique

100 choice cool-down

*2400 total*



