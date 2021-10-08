Weekend Swim Workout: Sprint For Time

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

To swim faster, you’ve got to – well, swim faster. But going all-out, all the time is a recipe for disaster. Instead, speed work in the pool should be done in short, controlled bursts within a longer workout, like this swim workout from Coach Sara McLarty. This workout can be a great test set to return t0 every two to four weeks – record your 100 meter sprint time in your training log to note if you’re making progress or need to adjust your training.

A:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim

4×150 @ 2:20 (100 IM/50 free)

12×25 @ :30 (alternate 2 drill/1 sprint!)

5×100 swim @ 1:25

50 easy/recovery

4×100 swim @ 1:20

50 easy/recovery

3×100 swim @ 1:15

50 easy/recovery

2×100 swim @ 1:10

50 easy/recovery

1×100 SPRINT

50 easy/recovery

3×200 pull @ 3:10 (150 free/50 back)

100 cool-down

*4200 total*

B:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim

4×125 @ 2:30 (75 free/50 non-free)

8×25 @ :40 (2 drill/1 sprint!/1 easy)

4×100 swim @ 1:55

50 easy/recovery

3×100 swim @ 1:50

50 easy/recovery

2×100 swim @ 1:45

50 easy/recovery

1×100 SPRINT

50 easy/recovery

3×150 pull w/ :15 rest

100 cool down

*3300 total*

C:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick

4×100 w/ :30 rest (75 free/25 non-free)

8×25 w/ :10 rest (2 drill/1 sprint!/1 easy)

3×100 swim w/ :20 rest (strong effort)

50 easy/recovery

2×100 swim w/ :15 rest (strong effort)

50 easy/recovery

1×100 SPRINT

50 easy/recovery

3×100 pull w/ :15 rest

100 cool-down

*2400 total*

