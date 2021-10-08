Weekend Swim Workout: Sprint For Time
Build some speed with this workout from Sara McLarty, which incorporates short (but intense!) sprints.
To swim faster, you’ve got to – well, swim faster. But going all-out, all the time is a recipe for disaster. Instead, speed work in the pool should be done in short, controlled bursts within a longer workout, like this swim workout from Coach Sara McLarty. This workout can be a great test set to return t0 every two to four weeks – record your 100 meter sprint time in your training log to note if you’re making progress or need to adjust your training.
A:
200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim
4×150 @ 2:20 (100 IM/50 free)
12×25 @ :30 (alternate 2 drill/1 sprint!)
5×100 swim @ 1:25
50 easy/recovery
4×100 swim @ 1:20
50 easy/recovery
3×100 swim @ 1:15
50 easy/recovery
2×100 swim @ 1:10
50 easy/recovery
1×100 SPRINT
50 easy/recovery
3×200 pull @ 3:10 (150 free/50 back)
100 cool-down
*4200 total*
B:
200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim
4×125 @ 2:30 (75 free/50 non-free)
8×25 @ :40 (2 drill/1 sprint!/1 easy)
4×100 swim @ 1:55
50 easy/recovery
3×100 swim @ 1:50
50 easy/recovery
2×100 swim @ 1:45
50 easy/recovery
1×100 SPRINT
50 easy/recovery
3×150 pull w/ :15 rest
100 cool down
*3300 total*
C:
200 swim/200 pull/200 kick
4×100 w/ :30 rest (75 free/25 non-free)
8×25 w/ :10 rest (2 drill/1 sprint!/1 easy)
3×100 swim w/ :20 rest (strong effort)
50 easy/recovery
2×100 swim w/ :15 rest (strong effort)
50 easy/recovery
1×100 SPRINT
50 easy/recovery
3×100 pull w/ :15 rest
100 cool-down
*2400 total*