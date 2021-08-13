Weekend Swim Workout: Smooth and Strong

This week’s Weekend Swim Workout involves a good mix of drills, pull, and full swim at a range of intensities, helping you cover some technical work while also boosting your fitness. Select your workout from the three choices below based on time available, current fitness, goals, and experience. Be sure to really differentiate between easier efforts and fast swimming—make the fast work fast and the easy swimming really smooth and relaxed.

A:

500 choice warm up

12×50 (3: kick @ :60, 3: drill @ :50, repeat)

6×25 @ :30 drill (finger tip drag drill)

6×75 @ 1:10 swim (descend 1-3, 4-6)

6×25 @ :40 drill (single arm drill)

6×75 @ 1:20 swim (all strong)

6×25 @ :30 drill (catch up/stick drill)

6×75 @ 2:00 swim (ALL FAST)

6×25 @ :30 pull (smooth)

6×75 @ 1:05 pull (strong)

6×25 @ :30 pull (breathing every 5)

6×75 @ 1:00 pull (strong)

200 cool down

*4,300 Total*

RELATED – Ask Coach Sara: Should I Save My Legs For The Bike/Run?

B:

500 choice warm up

6×50 (3: kick @ 1:15, 3: drill @ 1:05)

6×25 @ :40 drill (finger tip drag drill)

6×75 @ 1:20 swim (descend 1-3, 4-6)

6×25 @ :45 drill (single arm drill)

6×75 @ 1:30 swim (all strong)

6×25 @ :40 drill (catch up/stick drill)

6×75 @ 2:00 swim (ALL FAST)

6×25 @ :40 pull (smooth)

6×75 @ 1:20 pull (strong)

200 cool down

*3,400 Total*

RELATED – Ask Coach Sara: Making The Most Of Open-Water Swims

C:

400 choice warm up

6×50 (3: kick, 3: drill w/:20 sec rest)

6×25 @ :50 drill (finger tip drag drill)

6×75 w/:30 sec rest (swim descend 1-3, 4-6)

6×25 @ :50 drill (single arm drill)

6×75 w/:45 rest (swim all FAST)

6×25 @ :45 pull (smooth)

6×75 w/:30 rest (pull)

100 cool down

*2,600 Total*

You can find more Weekend Swim Workouts here