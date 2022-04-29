Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Limitless Learning

Explore our new expert-led online courses

Get Started

Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Short Sprints And Pulls

Don't let the short sets in this workout fool you - collectively, these sprints pack a punch!

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Don’t let the short sets in this workout fool you – collectively, these sprints pack a punch! The trick to executing this swim workout from Coach Sara McLarty is to set a sustainable pace for the non-sprint portions, so that you have ample time to recover and work on technique. Then, when it’s time to sprint, let ‘er rip! Do this workout once a month to build your endurance in harder efforts, such as swim starts and surges, as well as your overall swim speed. Pick a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, then dive in!

RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

A:
400 (swim/kick by 100)
400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)
16×25 @ :30 (1 fast/1 easy, IM order)
8×125 @ 1:50 (25 sprint/100 smooth)
8×75 pull @ :55 (all strong)
8×25 @ :45 (dive in, sprint for half of the pool, swim easy to the wall)
600 swim (100 IM/100 free, repeat)
8×25 @:45 underwater kick
4×150 pull (7/5/3 breathing pattern by 50)
200 choice cool-down
*4600 total*

RELATED: How to (Finally) Become a Faster Swimmer

B:
400 (swim/kick by 100)
400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)
16×25 @ :40 (1 fast/1 easy)
8×125 @ 2:30 (25 sprint/100 smooth)
8×75 pull @ 1:15 (all strong)
8×25 @ :60 (dive in, sprint for half of the pool, swim easy to the wall)
400 swim with smooth, perfect technique
200 choice cool-down
*3600 total*

RELATED: Two Important “Coupling” Motions That Impact Your Swim Speed

C:
400 (swim/kick by 100)
400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)
16×25 w/ :10 rest (1 fast/1 easy)
4×125 w/ :30 rest (25 sprint/100 smooth)
4×75 pull w/15 rest (all strong)
300 swim with smooth, perfect technique
100 choice cool-down
*2400 total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.

promo logo