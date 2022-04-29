Weekend Swim Workout: Short Sprints And Pulls

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Don’t let the short sets in this workout fool you – collectively, these sprints pack a punch! The trick to executing this swim workout from Coach Sara McLarty is to set a sustainable pace for the non-sprint portions, so that you have ample time to recover and work on technique. Then, when it’s time to sprint, let ‘er rip! Do this workout once a month to build your endurance in harder efforts, such as swim starts and surges, as well as your overall swim speed. Pick a set that fits your fitness level and schedule, then dive in!

A:

400 (swim/kick by 100)

400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)

16×25 @ :30 (1 fast/1 easy, IM order)

8×125 @ 1:50 (25 sprint/100 smooth)

8×75 pull @ :55 (all strong)

8×25 @ :45 (dive in, sprint for half of the pool, swim easy to the wall)

600 swim (100 IM/100 free, repeat)

8×25 @:45 underwater kick

4×150 pull (7/5/3 breathing pattern by 50)

200 choice cool-down

*4600 total*



B:

400 (swim/kick by 100)

400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)

16×25 @ :40 (1 fast/1 easy)

8×125 @ 2:30 (25 sprint/100 smooth)

8×75 pull @ 1:15 (all strong)

8×25 @ :60 (dive in, sprint for half of the pool, swim easy to the wall)

400 swim with smooth, perfect technique

200 choice cool-down

*3600 total*

C:

400 (swim/kick by 100)

400 pull (3/5 breathing pattern by 100)

16×25 w/ :10 rest (1 fast/1 easy)

4×125 w/ :30 rest (25 sprint/100 smooth)

4×75 pull w/15 rest (all strong)

300 swim with smooth, perfect technique

100 choice cool-down

*2400 total*

