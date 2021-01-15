Weekend Swim Workout: Short Intervals + Snorkel Pull
We feature a workout every Friday from coach Sara McLarty so you have new ideas to take to the pool.
If you’ve never tried a snorkel in a swim session, this workout is a great place to start. Pick up a snorkel and then give it a try. Snorkels isolate the body roll and take the breathing out of the equation. Using a snorkel allows you to keep form and focus on rotation and proper pull.
RELATED – Ask A Gear Guru: What’s A Swim Snorkel For?
A:
800 choice warm-up
8×125 @ 2:10 (50 drill/75 build)
3×100 kick @ 2:15 (25 FAST/25 easy, repeat)
8×50 @ :55 (IM switch)
5x[100 swim @ 1:40 FAST!!
50 easy @ :60]
5x[50 swim @ 1:00 FAST!!
25 easy @ :30]
600 pull (with snorkel if possible)
200 IM drill as cool-down
*4400 total*
B:
600 choice warm-up
6×125 @ 3:00 (50 drill/75 build)
3×100 kick @ 3:00 (25 FAST/25 easy, repeat)
6×50 @ 1:05 (25 non-free/25 free)
4x[100 swim @ 2:15 FAST!!
50 easy @ 1:15]
4x[50 swim @ 1:15 FAST!!
25 easy @ :45]
500 pull (with snorkel if possible)
200 drill as cool-down
*3500 total*
C:
500 choice warm-up
4×125 w/ :30 rest (50 drill/75 build)
4×50 kick w /:20 rest (25 FAST/25 easy)
4×50 w/ :15 rest (25 non-free/25 free)
4x[100 swim w/ :30 rest FAST!!
50 easy w/ :15 rest]
300 pull (with snorkel if possible)
100 drill as cool-down