Weekend Swim Workout: Race 75s

A common belief among multisport athletes is that swim training is very similar to cycling and running. This couldn’t be further from the truth. As a result of this misinformation, millions of continuous laps in the pool are performed every day. Stop! The most time-efficient way to improve swimming speed is to incorporate sets, intervals, drills, and various levels of effort into your workout. All of these elements are included in the session below. Happy swimming!

A:

300 swim/300 pull/300 drill/300 kick

4×200 pull @ 3:00 (3/5/3/7 breathing pattern by 50)

8×25 @ :30 (1/2 FAST!, 1/2 easy)

20×100 @ 1:50 (75 RACE!/ 25 easy)

200 cool-down

*4400 total*

B:

300 swim/300 pull/300 drill/300 kick

3×200 pull @ 4:00 (3/5/3/7 breathing pattern by 50)

8×25 @ :40 (1/2 FAST!, 1/2 easy)

15×100 @ 2:30 (75 RACE!/ 25 easy)

200 cool-down

*3700 total*

C:

200 swim/200 pull/200 drill/200 kick

3×150 pull w/ :30 rest (3/5/3 breathing pattern by 50)

6×25 w/ :15 rest (1/2 FAST!, 1/2 easy)

10×100 w/ :30 rest (75 RACE!/ 25 easy)

100 cool-down

*2500 total*