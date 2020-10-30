Weekend Swim Workout: Down & Outs

This week’s workout starts out fairly traditional with efforts and some kicking for recovery. The real fun comes at the end of the set, where you’ll do the Down & Outs component of the workout. You might initially feel a little silly doing these at your local pool, but they’re great for mixing it up at the end of a set and helping you to work on some top-end speed. Happy swimming!

Down & Outs:

This section has two parts. The first will be a set number of 25s. This part should always be performed fast! When you reach the other side of the pool, quickly climb out of the water, wait 5 seconds, dive back in the pool and sprint to the other side. Repeat the climbing out and 5 second rest until you have completed the given number, for example: 4×25 Down & Outs.

The second part is the rest and recovery. Usually, if the number of D&Os equals 100 yards, the recovery will be 100 yards. After the recovery swim, rest an extra 30-60 seconds before repeating the set.

A:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

6×125 @ 2:15 (50 kick/75 build)

2×250 @ 3:40 (200 FAST/50 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

2×200 @ 3:00 (150 FAST/50 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

2×150 @ 2:20 (100 FAST/50 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

2×100 @ 1:40 (50 FAST/50 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

2×50 @ :60 (25 FAST/25 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

4x[4×25 Down & Outs

100 easy/recovery swim w/:30 rest]

200 cool-down

*4300 total*

B:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

4×125 @ 3:00 (50 kick/75 build)

2×200 @ 4:15 (150 FAST/50 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

2×150 @ 3:15 (100 FAST/50 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

2×100 @ 2:15 (50 FAST/50 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

2×50 @ 1:15 (25 FAST/25 easy)

100 kick w/:30 rest

4x[4×25 Down & Outs

100 easy/recovery swim w/:60 rest]

200 cool-down

*3500 total*

C:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

4×100 w/:30 rest (50 kick/50 build)

2×150 w/:30 rest (100 FAST/50 easy)

50 kick w/:30 rest

2×100 w/:30 rest (50 FAST/50 easy)

50 kick w/:30 rest

2×50 w/:30 rest (25 FAST/25 easy)

50 kick w/:30 rest

3x[4×25 Down & Outs

100 easy/recovery swim w/:60 rest]

150 cool-down

*2500 total*