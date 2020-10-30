Weekend Swim Workout: Down & Outs
Bored in the pool? This weekend's workout from coach Sara McLarty includes a fun and challenging drill you probably have never tried before.
This week’s workout starts out fairly traditional with efforts and some kicking for recovery. The real fun comes at the end of the set, where you’ll do the Down & Outs component of the workout. You might initially feel a little silly doing these at your local pool, but they’re great for mixing it up at the end of a set and helping you to work on some top-end speed. Happy swimming!
Down & Outs:
This section has two parts. The first will be a set number of 25s. This part should always be performed fast! When you reach the other side of the pool, quickly climb out of the water, wait 5 seconds, dive back in the pool and sprint to the other side. Repeat the climbing out and 5 second rest until you have completed the given number, for example: 4×25 Down & Outs.
The second part is the rest and recovery. Usually, if the number of D&Os equals 100 yards, the recovery will be 100 yards. After the recovery swim, rest an extra 30-60 seconds before repeating the set.
A:
300 swim/200 pull/100 kick
6×125 @ 2:15 (50 kick/75 build)
2×250 @ 3:40 (200 FAST/50 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
2×200 @ 3:00 (150 FAST/50 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
2×150 @ 2:20 (100 FAST/50 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
2×100 @ 1:40 (50 FAST/50 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
2×50 @ :60 (25 FAST/25 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
4x[4×25 Down & Outs
100 easy/recovery swim w/:30 rest]
200 cool-down
*4300 total*
B:
300 swim/200 pull/100 kick
4×125 @ 3:00 (50 kick/75 build)
2×200 @ 4:15 (150 FAST/50 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
2×150 @ 3:15 (100 FAST/50 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
2×100 @ 2:15 (50 FAST/50 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
2×50 @ 1:15 (25 FAST/25 easy)
100 kick w/:30 rest
4x[4×25 Down & Outs
100 easy/recovery swim w/:60 rest]
200 cool-down
*3500 total*
C:
300 swim/200 pull/100 kick
4×100 w/:30 rest (50 kick/50 build)
2×150 w/:30 rest (100 FAST/50 easy)
50 kick w/:30 rest
2×100 w/:30 rest (50 FAST/50 easy)
50 kick w/:30 rest
2×50 w/:30 rest (25 FAST/25 easy)
50 kick w/:30 rest
3x[4×25 Down & Outs
100 easy/recovery swim w/:60 rest]
150 cool-down