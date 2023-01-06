Weekend Swim Workout: Nothing Over 150

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Look, some people like to kick off their year with an epic 100 x 100 set, and that’s pretty rad. But do you know what else is rad? Cookies and merry-making. Over the holidays, some of us skipped swim workouts in favor of said cookies. As a result, we’re not exactly in shape to pull off the 100 x 100 set. But a few 50s and 75s? We can definitely do that. This Weekend Swim Workout from coach Sara McLarty is perfect for those of us who are getting back to the pool after some time off. With nothing over 150, these short efforts will help you re-acquaint yourself with swim training without feeling like you’re completely out of shape.

If you’re looking for a more structured swim routine to kick off your new year, check out our three-week training plan for returning to swimming after a break. But for now, choose a set below that fits your current fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:

Warm-up:

500 easy

Main Set:

8×50 at :60 (kick/drill by 25…IM order)

8×75 at 1:20 (odds: fly/bk/br; evens: bk/br/free)

8×25 pull at :30

5×150 pull at 2:05

8×25 swim at :30

5×150 swim at 2:10

8×25 w/ fins at :30

5×150 w/ fins at 2:00

8×50 at :60 freestyle drill choice

Cooldown:

200 easy

*4900 total*

B:

Warm-up:

500 easy

Main Set:

6×50 at 1:20 (kick/drill by 25)

6×75 at 1:30 (3/5/3 breathing pattern by 25)

6×25 pull at :40

4×150 pull at 3:00

6×25 swim at :40

4×150 swim at 2:45

6×25 w/fins at :30

4×150 w/fins at 2:30

Cooldown:

200 easy

*3700 total*

C:

Warm-up:

400 easy

Main Set:

6×50 w/ 20 sec rest (kick/drill by 25)

6×75 w/ 30 sec rest (3/5/3 breathing pattern by 25)

6×25 pull at :50

3×150 pull w/ 30 sec rest

6×25 swim at :50

3×150 swim w/ 30 sec rest

Cooldown:

100 easy

*2500 total*

