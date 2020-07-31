Weekend Swim Workout: No Walls Drill

We all know the best way to prepare for a triathlon is to head to the open water. But what if you don’t have access to open water? The next best thing is a 50-meter pool, but those aren’t that easy to find either. So then what? There are lots of ways you can simulate the open water in the pool, and one of them is called a “no walls” drill. When you get to the T on the bottom, you have to turn around (either flip or turn and start swimming back). Is it fun? No. But it’s a great way to get some open-water practice in the pool.

All Groups:

10-minute choice warm up

8-minute kick (:40 easy, :20 FAST!, repeat)

A:

6×50 @ :60 (descend stroke count 1-6)

4×100 pull @ 1:40 (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

4×250 @ 4:15 No Walls Drill (50 FAST!, 200 cruise)

6×200 @ 3:30 (100 IM, 100 Free)

500 (rotating draft packs)

200 cool down

*4400 Total*

B:

6×50 @ 1:10 (descend stroke count 1-6)

4×100 pull @ 2:00 (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

4×200 @ 4:15 No Walls Drill (50 FAST!, 150 cruise)

6×150 @ 3:30 (50 non-free/100 free)

200 cool down

*3300 Total*

C:

6×50 w/:15 rest (descend stroke count 1-6)

4×100 pull w/:15 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

5×200 w/:30 rest, No Walls (50 FAST!, 150 cruise)

100 cool down

*2300 Total*