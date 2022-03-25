Weekend Swim Workout: Mini Fin Break

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Want to know what a small-but-mighty swim kick feels like? Put on the fins. When you utilize this swim tool, you teach your legs to move in the correct motion for a stronger kick without putting too much strain on the legs. This lets you pay attention to the details of your kick mechanics, so you can transfer this knowledge and muscle memory to the next, non-fin set. Put it to the test with this swim workout from coach Sara McLarty – choose a set that fits your schedule and fitness level, then dive in!

A:

20×50 swim @ :50

20×25 @ :45 (swim fast & kick hard on wall until next 25)

10×75 w/fins @ 1:15 (25 underwater kick, 25 easy swim, 25 FAST swim)

5×200 pull @ 2:50 (3/5/7/9 breathing pattern by 50)

8×100 @ 1:45 (IM swim…rotate strokes: fly/bk/br/fr, bk/br/fr/fly, br/fr/fly/bk, etc)

200 cool down

*4200 Total*

RELATED: The 4 Functions Of Your Swim Kick

B:

15×50 swim @ :60

20×25 @ :45 (swim fast & kick hard on wall until next 25)

8×75 w/fins @ 1:45 (25 underwater kick, 25 easy swim, 25 FAST swim)

5×150 pull @ 2:30 (3/5/7 breathing pattern by 50)

8×75 w/:30 sec (25 non-free, 25 free drill, 25 free swim)

200 cool down

*3400 Total*

RELATED: How Strong Is Your Swim Kick?

C:

12×50 swim w/:20 rest

12×25 w/:15 sec kick on wall between each 25

6×75 w/fins w/:30 sec rest (25 kick on back, 25 easy swim, 25 FAST swim)

5×100 pull w/:30 rest (3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

4×75 w/:30 sec (25 non-free, 25 free drill, 25 free swim)

200 cool down

*2300 Total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.