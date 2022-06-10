Quick Set Friday: Long Pulls

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

If you poll 100 triathletes about their favorite swim tool, at least 75 will say it’s the pull buoy. And for good reason: The extra flotation on the legs can mimic that of a wetsuit, which translates to free speed. But there’s more to the pull buoy than faster splits. The use of a buoy removes the need for kicking, so you must focus on your underwater arm pulls to continue moving through the water. This week’s swim workout by Sara McLarty uses long sets with the pull buoy to help you maintain good form in your arms and shoulders over a longer duration. Choose a set below that fits your current fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

RELATED: Swim Training: Pull Buoy Basics

A:

500 swim

2×200 kick with fins w/ :30 rest

4×150 @ 2:30 (100 IM/50 free)

2×600 pull w/ :30 rest (negative split at the 300 wall!)

3×100 @ 1:45 (reverse IM)

2×600 pull w/ :30 rest (descend by 200s in each 600)

6×50 kick @ :60 (25 fast/25 easy)

200 cool-down

*4700 total*

RELATED: Rethinking the Pull Buoy

B:

400 swim

2×200 kick with fins w/:30 rest

4×100 @ 2:30 (50 free/50 non-free)

2×500 pull w/ :30 rest (negative split at the 250 wall!)

3×100 @ 2:20 (50 drill/50 swim)

2×400 pull w/ :30 rest (descend by 100s in each 400)

4×50 kick @ 1:30 (25 FAST/25 easy)

200 cool-down

*3700 total*

RELATED: Triathlete’s Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming

C:

300 swim

2×100 kick with fins w/:30 rest

2×400 pull w/ :30 rest (negative split at the 200 wall!)

3×100 w/ :30 rest (50 free/50 non-free)

2×300 pull w/ :30 rest (descend by 100s in each 300)

4×50 kick w/ :30 rest (25 fast/25 easy)

100 cool-down

*2500 total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from coach Sara McLarty.