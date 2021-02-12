Weekend Swim Workout: Like A Box Of Chocolates…

The variety of this weekend’s swim workout is a little bit like a box of chocolates… you never know what you’re going to get. Learn about the drills below and then pick the set that best matches your ability and fitness level. Happy swimming!

Fingertip Drag:

Swim regular freestyle. When your arm is out of the water (recovery phase) keep your elbow pointed toward the sky and your fingertips pointing down toward the water. Allow your fingertips (about 1/2 inch) to drag through the water from your hips all the way past your head.

Tarzan Drill:

Swim freestyle with your head out of the water. Look forward as if you were sighting a buoy or landmark in open water. Keep your head out of the water for the entire 25 to strengthen your neck muscles for triathlon swimming!

A:

400 swim

300 IM (kick/drill/swim by 25)

200 kick (on your back, no boards)

100 (50 Tarzan Drill/50 Fingertip Drag)

6×250 swim @ 3:40 (descend 1-3, 4-6)

2×400 pull @ 5:30 (2nd 400 is faster)

3×300 swim @ 4:30 (100 free/100 IM/100 free)

2×200 pull @ 2:45 (2nd 200 is faster)

200 cool-down

*4800 total*

B:

400 swim

300 (kick/drill/swim by 25)

200 kick (on your back, no boards)

100 (50 Tarzan Drill/50 Fingertip Drag)

4×250 swim @ 5:00 (descend 1-4)

2×300 pull @ 6:00 (2nd 300 is faster)

3×200 swim w/ :30 rest (50 free/50 non-free, repeat)

200 cool-down

*3400 total*

C:

400 swim

300 (kick/drill/swim by 25)

200 kick (on your back, no boards)

100 (50 Tarzan Drill/50 Fingertip Drag)

4×200 swim w/ :30 rest (descend 1-4)

2×300 pull w/ :45 rest (2nd 300 is faster)

100 cool-down

*2500 total*