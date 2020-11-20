Weekend Swim Workout: Let’s Kick It

In swimming, technique plays a bigger part than fitness, strength, and power combined. Some triathletes think they can stroke their way through the swim with only upper-body strength and rely on their legs for the bike and run. As a result, many don’t work on their kick technique during training, but kicking sets are important for overall improvement. Pick a set that matches your fitness and ability and get to kicking!

A:

200 swim/200 pull/100 kick

6×150 @ 2:15 (50 Catch-up Drill w/ paddles/100 swim build)

4×250 @ 4:00 (50 FAST!/kick on wall 10 sec/200 strong)

500 swim @ 6:40/100 kick @ 2:00

400 pull @ 5:20/100 kick @ 2:00

300 swim @ 4:00/100 kick @ 2:00

200 pull @ 2:45/100 kick @ 2:00

100 swim @ 1:25/100 kick @ 2:00

100 cool-down

*4600 total*

B:

200 swim/200 pull/100 kick

4×150 @ 3:20 (50 Catch-up Drill w/ paddles/100 swim build)

4×250 @ 5:10 (50 FAST!/kick on wall 10 sec/200 strong)

400 pull w/:20 rest/100 kick w/:20 rest

300 swim w/:20 rest/100 kick w/:20 rest

200 pull w/:20 rest/100 kick w/:20 rest

100 swim w/:20 rest/100 kick w/:20 rest

100 cool-down

*3600 total*

C:

200 swim/200 pull/100 kick

3×150 w/ :20 rest (50 Catch-up Drill w/ paddles/100 swim build)

2×250 w/ :30 rest (50 FAST!/kick on wall 10 sec/200 strong)

300 swim w/ :20 rest/100 kick w/ :20 rest

200 pull w/ :20 rest/100 kick w/ :20 rest

100 swim w/ :20 rest/100 kick w/ :20 rest

100 cool-down

*2500 total*