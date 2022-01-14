Do Something Streak, Day 14: IM Mix Swim
It's time to mix it up in the pool.
If you’ve only been doing freestyle in the pool, you’re missing out. There are benefits to learning and implementing other strokes into your training, from working complementary muscle groups to having a safety stroke when you need to take a minute to reclaim your bearings in a workout or race.
For today’s Do Something Streak workout, Coach Sara McLarty shares an IM (individual medley) swim set to try. Choose a set that fits your schedule and fitness level, and dive in!
IM Swim Sets
A:
500 choice warm up
6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)
50 easy swim
200 IM (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
4×100 IM @ 1:45
300 swim (3/5 breathing pattern by 50) w/:30 rest
4×150 swim @ 2:10
400 pull (75 free/25 backstroke, repeat) w/:30 rest
4×200 swim @ 2:45
300 IM (kick/drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
4×125 IM @ 2:00 (free/fly/back/breast/free by 25)
200 cool down
*4500 Total*
B:
500 choice warm up
6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)
50 easy swim
200 free (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 2:00
200 pull (buoy only) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 1:50
200 pull (buoy and paddles) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 1:45
200 swim (non-free/free by 25) w/:30 rest
4×100 swim @ 1:40
400 cool down (50 free/50 non-free, repeat)
*3500 Total*
C:
400 choice warm up
6 minute kick (:40 easy, :20 fast, repeat)
50 easy swim
200 free (drill/swim by 25) w/:30 rest
3×100 swim w/:15 rest (easy effort)
200 (pull) w/:30 rest
3×100 swim w/:15 rest (medium effort)
200 (non-free/free by 50) w/:30 rest
3×100 swim w/:15 rest (FAST! effort)
400 cool down (50 free/50 non-free, repeat)