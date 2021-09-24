Quick Set: Half Non-Freestyle

At this point in the season, you’re probably all freestyle, all the time. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – after all, you’re probably planning to use that very swim stroke on race day. But that doesn’t mean you should forget about the other strokes, too. After all, it’s good to have a backup stroke (also known as a “safety stroke”) in case you’re tired, anxious, or just need to catch your breath for a second. It happens, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

Training different strokes also helps to balance out your freestyle training by recruiting complementary muscle groups. There are a lot of performance benefits to learning and using backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly, along with incorporating swim drills into your workout. That’s why this week’s Weekend Swim Workout from coach Sara McLarty is heavy on non-freestyle. It’s time to make friends with the strokes that will help you get even faster when you return to freestylin’ on race day. Choose the workout that matches your ability level (if you’re new to non-freestyle, choose the shorter option so you don’t risk injury) and get in the pool!

Non-Freestyle Swim Workouts

A:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick/200 swim

400 IM (kick/drill/stroke/free by 25)

8×25 @ :30 no breath

400 IM (kick/drill/50 FAST stroke)

8×50 @ :45 swim

400 IM (50 stroke/50 FAST free)

8×75 @ :60 pull

400 IM (25 FAST kick/50 stroke/25 free)

8×100 @ 1:30 (descend 1-4, 5-8)

100 cool-down

*4500 total*

B:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick

300 (50 non-free/50 free)

6×25 @ :45 (w/1 breath)

300 (50 non-free/50 free)

6×50 @ :55 swim

300 (50 non-free/50 free)

6×75 @ 1:30 pull

300 (50 non-free/50 free)

6×100 @ 2:00 (descend 1-3, 4-8)

100 cool-down

*3400 total*

C:

200 swim/200 pull/200 kick

300 (50 non-free/50 free)

6×25 w/:15 rest (breathe every 5th stroke)

300 (50 non-free/50 free)

6×50 w/:15 rest swim

300 (50 non-free/50 free)

6×75 w/:20 rest pull

100 cool-down

*2500 total*