Weekend Swim Workout: Fun Mix

It can be hard to find the motivation to jump in the pool this time of year, but making swim sessions a regular part of your winter training routine will set you up for success (and leave less of a mountain to climb when you get back to a structured training plan.) The good news is that pool sessions don’t have to be mind numbing. This week’s set includes a little bit of everything, which will make the yards fly by and leave you happy you made the trek to the pool.

A:

500 warm up

4×150 on 2:40 (50 kick/100 IM)

18×50 swim (4 on :40, 2 on :50, repeat)

400 pull (build by 100)

6×75 pull on 1:10 (25 free/25 back/25 free)

50 easy swim

8×50 on :55 (25 FAST!/25 easy/kick on wall until next interval)

5×200 on 2:50 (rotating fast 50)

200 cool down

*4300 Total*

B:

500 warm up

4×150 on 3:15 (50 kick/50 free/50 non-free)

12×50 swim (3 on :50, 1 on :60, repeat)

300 pull (build by 100)

6×75 pull on 1:20

50 easy swim

6×50 on 1:05 (25 FAST!/25 easy/kick on wall until next interval)

4×150 on 2:45 (rotating fast 50)

100 cool down

*3500 Total*

C:

400 warm up

3×150 w/ 15 sec rest (50 kick/50 free/50 non-free)

9×50 swim (2 strong w/ 10 sec rest, 1 easy w/ 20 sec rest, repeat)

300 pull (build by 100)

4×75 pull w/ 15 sec rest

6×50 w/ 10 sec rest (25 FAST!/25 easy/kick on wall for 10 sec)

100 cool down

*2300 Total*