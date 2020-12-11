Weekend Swim Workout: Fun Mix
Adding variety to your swim sessions can help keep you motivated.
It can be hard to find the motivation to jump in the pool this time of year, but making swim sessions a regular part of your winter training routine will set you up for success (and leave less of a mountain to climb when you get back to a structured training plan.) The good news is that pool sessions don’t have to be mind numbing. This week’s set includes a little bit of everything, which will make the yards fly by and leave you happy you made the trek to the pool.
A:
500 warm up
4×150 on 2:40 (50 kick/100 IM)
18×50 swim (4 on :40, 2 on :50, repeat)
400 pull (build by 100)
6×75 pull on 1:10 (25 free/25 back/25 free)
50 easy swim
8×50 on :55 (25 FAST!/25 easy/kick on wall until next interval)
5×200 on 2:50 (rotating fast 50)
200 cool down
*4300 Total*
B:
500 warm up
4×150 on 3:15 (50 kick/50 free/50 non-free)
12×50 swim (3 on :50, 1 on :60, repeat)
300 pull (build by 100)
6×75 pull on 1:20
50 easy swim
6×50 on 1:05 (25 FAST!/25 easy/kick on wall until next interval)
4×150 on 2:45 (rotating fast 50)
100 cool down
*3500 Total*
C:
400 warm up
3×150 w/ 15 sec rest (50 kick/50 free/50 non-free)
9×50 swim (2 strong w/ 10 sec rest, 1 easy w/ 20 sec rest, repeat)
300 pull (build by 100)
4×75 pull w/ 15 sec rest
6×50 w/ 10 sec rest (25 FAST!/25 easy/kick on wall for 10 sec)
100 cool down
*2300 Total*