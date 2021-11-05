Weekend Swim Workout: Flashes of Fast
A little speed can go a long way. This is especially true at the end of the week, when we might be feeling less like #crushingit and more like #justgetitdone. This workout from coach Sara McLarty is peppered with short, manageable flashes of fast that will boost your energy and have you feeling sharp as you head into a weekend of training adventures. Choose a set length that fits your current fitness and/or schedule, then dive in!
A:
4×200 w/ 20 sec rest (1 swim/1 pull, repeat)
8×75 on 1:15 (25 non-free/25 free/25 FAST!)
9×50 on 1:00 (1 FAST kick/2 choice drill)
5x[50 swim on :45 (FAST!)
50 kick on 1:00 (FAST!)
250 pull w/ 30 sec rest (easy)]
4×100 on 1:20 (pull, descend 1-4)
4×100 on 1:20 (swim, descend 1-4)
200 cool-down
*4600 total*
B:
4×200 w/ 20 sec rest (1 swim/1 pull, repeat)
6×75 on 1:45 (25 non-free/25 free/25 FAST!)
9×50 on 1:15 (1 FAST! kick/2 choice drill)
4x[50 swim on :55 (FAST!)
50 kick on 1:10 (FAST!)
200 pull w/ 30 sec rest (easy)]
3×100 on 1:50 (pull, descend 1-3)
3×100 on 1:50 (swim, descend 1-3)
200 cool-down
*3700 total*
C:
4×150 w/ 20 sec rest (1 Swim/1 Pull, repeat)
6×75 w/ 15 sec rest (25 non-free/25 free/25 FAST!)
3x[50 swim w/ 10 sec rest (FAST!)
50 kick w/ 10 sec rest (FAST!)
200 pull w/ 30 sec rest (easy)]
3×100 w/ 15 sec rest (pull, descend 1-3)
3×100 w/ 15 sec rest (swim, descend 1-3)
100 cool-down
*2600 total*