Weekend Swim Workout: Flashes of Fast

A little speed can go a long way. This is especially true at the end of the week, when we might be feeling less like #crushingit and more like #justgetitdone. This workout from coach Sara McLarty is peppered with short, manageable flashes of fast that will boost your energy and have you feeling sharp as you head into a weekend of training adventures. Choose a set length that fits your current fitness and/or schedule, then dive in!

A:

4×200 w/ 20 sec rest (1 swim/1 pull, repeat)

8×75 on 1:15 (25 non-free/25 free/25 FAST!)

9×50 on 1:00 (1 FAST kick/2 choice drill)

5x[50 swim on :45 (FAST!)

50 kick on 1:00 (FAST!)

250 pull w/ 30 sec rest (easy)]

4×100 on 1:20 (pull, descend 1-4)

4×100 on 1:20 (swim, descend 1-4)

200 cool-down

*4600 total*

B:

4×200 w/ 20 sec rest (1 swim/1 pull, repeat)

6×75 on 1:45 (25 non-free/25 free/25 FAST!)

9×50 on 1:15 (1 FAST! kick/2 choice drill)

4x[50 swim on :55 (FAST!)

50 kick on 1:10 (FAST!)

200 pull w/ 30 sec rest (easy)]

3×100 on 1:50 (pull, descend 1-3)

3×100 on 1:50 (swim, descend 1-3)

200 cool-down

*3700 total*

C:

4×150 w/ 20 sec rest (1 Swim/1 Pull, repeat)

6×75 w/ 15 sec rest (25 non-free/25 free/25 FAST!)

3x[50 swim w/ 10 sec rest (FAST!)

50 kick w/ 10 sec rest (FAST!)

200 pull w/ 30 sec rest (easy)]

3×100 w/ 15 sec rest (pull, descend 1-3)

3×100 w/ 15 sec rest (swim, descend 1-3)

100 cool-down

*2600 total*