Weekend Swim Workout: Fins On, Fins Off

Training with fins is a great way to build strength and improve kicking technique. I recommend full-length, flexible, rubber fins. These fins help your legs move in the correct motion without putting too much strain on your shins and ankles. Use fins in swim workouts when working on technique and drills so that you can move through the water with little effort to stay focused on the details. Pick the set that fits your fitness and ability and get to work!

A:

*FINS ON*

500 warm up

4×50 kick @ :55

4×50 drill (25 right arm/25 left arm) @ :55

4×50 drill (catch-up with stick or single paddle) @ :55

*FINS OFF*

4×50 drill (fist drill) @ :55

4×50 descend 1-4 @ :50

4×150 @ 2:20 (50 FAST/50 easy/50 backstroke)

4×75 @ 1:15 (25 FAST/25 easy/25 backstroke)

4×150 pull @ 2:10 (50 FAST/50 easy/50 backstroke)

4×75 @ 1:20 (50 easy swim/25 FAST kick)

4×150 @ 2:30 (25 fly/free/back/free/breast/free by 25)

4×75 @ 1:15 (back/breast/free by 25)

200 cool down

*4400 Total*

B:

*FINS ON*

500 warm up

4×50 kick @ :60

4×50 drill (25 right arm/25 left arm) @ :60

4×50 drill (catch-up with stick or single paddle) @ :60

*FINS OFF*

4×50 drill (25 fist drill/25 swim) @ :60

4×50 descend 1-4 @ :55

3×150 @ 3:00 (50 FAST/50 easy/50 non-free)

4×75 @ 1:30 (25 FAST/25 easy/25 FAST)

3×150 pull @ 2:45 (50 FAST/50 easy/50 breathing every 5)

4×75 @ 1:45 (50 easy swim/25 FAST kick)

4×75 @ 1:30 (25 easy/25 FAST/25 easy)

200 cool down

*3500 Total*

C:

*FINS ON*

400 warm up

4×50 kick w/:15 rest

4×50 drill (25 right arm/25 left arm) w/:15 rest

4×50 drill (catch-up with stick or single paddle) w/:15 rest

*FINS OFF*

4×50 drill (25 fist drill/25 swim) w/:15 rest

3×150 w/:30 rest (3x:25 FAST/25 easy)

4×75 w/:20 rest (50 easy swim/25 FAST kick)

3×150 pull w/:30 rest (3x:25 FAST/25 easy)

100 cool down

*2500 Total*