Weekend Swim Workout: Fast/Smooth Fusion

When it comes to swimming, most triathletes believe you can either be fast or you can be smooth. That’s not the case. In fact, triathletes should be working to conquer both styles of swimming, blending them into a strong, seamless stroke that powers you through the water. This set from coach Sara McLarty has you focus on each – fast and smooth – individually at first, then merge them together for a final set of “all strong” swimming. Pick a set that fits your current fitness level and schedule, and dive in!

A:

300 swim/200 kick/100 drill

12×50 @ :55 (25 IM order/25 free)

500 pull (50 FAST/200 smooth, repeat)

10×50 @ :50 (descend 1-5, 6-10)

500 swim (No Walls, 25 FAST/75 smooth, repeat)

8×75 @1:20 (25 kick/25 non-free/25 free)

5×100 swim @ 1:25 (all strong)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 choice, repeat)

*4100 total*

B:

300 swim/200 kick/100 drill

8×50 @ 1:10 (25 non-free/25 free)

400 pull (50 FAST/150 smooth, repeat)

8×50 @ :60 (descend 1-4, 5-8)

400 swim (No Walls, 25 FAST/75 smooth, repeat)

6×75 @ 1:45 (25 kick/50 free)

4×100 swim @ 1:55 (all strong)

300 cool-down (50 kick/100 choice, repeat)

*3350 total*

C:

300 swim/200 kick/100 drill

6×50 w/:15 rest (25 non-free/25 free)

300 pull (50 FAST/100 smooth, repeat)

6×50 w/:20 rest (descend 1-3, 4-6)

300 swim (No Walls, 25 FAST/75 smooth, repeat)

4×75 w/:20 rest (25 kick/50 free)

3×100 swim w/:30 rest (all strong)

150 cool-down (50 kick/100 choice)

*2550 total*

NO WALLS DRILL: As you probably guessed, turn before you get to the wall to better simulate open water.

