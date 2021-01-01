Weekend Swim Workout: Descend The Ladder
Try this ladder set to improve pace control over a long swim and make sure you conserve enough energy to finish strong!
Pace your effort early on by focusing on technique and stroke work. The A set is based on intervals of 1:20–1:30 per 100. The B set is based on intervals of 1:50–2:00 per 100. The C set is 2,000–2,500 yards/meters total and based on a rest interval. Pick the set that matches you’re current fitness and skill level and get to work!
A:
6×200 on 3:30
(150 swim/50 kick)
5×200 on 3:00
(pull, 50 strong/50 easy/repeat)
4×200 on 3:20
(100 IM/100 free)
3×200 on 3:00 (descend 1–3)
2×200 on 2:40 (fast)
1×200 cool-down
*Total: 4200*
B:
6×150 on 3:30
(100 swim/50 kick)
5×150 on 3:00 (pull, 50 strong/50 easy/50 strong)
4×150 on 3:10
(50 non-free/100 free)
3×150 on 2:45 (descend 1–3)
2×150 on 2:30 (fast)
1×200 cool-down
*Total: 3200*
C:
6×100 with 30 sec rest
(75 swim/25 kick)
5×100 with 20 sec rest
(pull, 50 strong/50 easy)
4×100 with 10 sec rest
(50 non-free/50 free)
3×100 with 20 sec rest (descend 1–3)
2×100 with 30 sec rest (fast)
1×200 cool-down