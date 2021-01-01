New Years Hat - Happy Holidays!
Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Descend The Ladder

Try this ladder set to improve pace control over a long swim and make sure you conserve enough energy to finish strong!

Sara McLarty

Pace your effort early on by focusing on technique and stroke work. The A set is based on intervals of 1:20–1:30 per 100. The B set is based on intervals of 1:50–2:00 per 100. The C set is 2,000–2,500 yards/meters total and based on a rest interval. Pick the set that matches you’re current fitness and skill level and get to work!

A:

6×200 on 3:30
(150 swim/50 kick)

5×200 on 3:00
(pull, 50 strong/50 easy/repeat)

4×200 on 3:20
(100 IM/100 free)

3×200 on 3:00 (descend 1–3)

2×200 on 2:40 (fast)

1×200 cool-down

*Total: 4200*

B:

6×150 on 3:30
(100 swim/50 kick)

5×150 on 3:00 (pull, 50 strong/50 easy/50 strong)

4×150 on 3:10
(50 non-free/100 free)

3×150 on 2:45 (descend 1–3)

2×150 on 2:30 (fast)

1×200 cool-down

*Total: 3200*

C:

6×100 with 30 sec rest
(75 swim/25 kick)

5×100 with 20 sec rest
(pull, 50 strong/50 easy)

4×100 with 10 sec rest
(50 non-free/50 free)

3×100 with 20 sec rest (descend 1–3)

2×100 with 30 sec rest (fast)

1×200 cool-down

*Total: 2200*

