Weekend Swim Workout: Climb the 4x Ladder
A creative swim workout from Triathlete contributor and swimming all-star Sara McLarty.
Get ready to climb the ladder with this weekend workout from coach Sara McLarty. After a solid warm-up, you’ll work your way up from an initial 4×25 set. Pick the set that best matches your ability and fitness level and get to work!
A:
200 swim/100 kick
12×25 @ :40 w/band only
8×50 swim @ :45 (descend 1-4, 5-8)
100 easy (reverse IM drill)
(do the following sets continuous, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)
4×25 @ :30
4×50 @ :50
4×75 @ 1:10
4×100 @ 1:25
4×125 @ 1:45
4×150 @ 2:05
4×175 @ 2:20
4×200 @ 2:40
200 cool-down
*4900 total*
B:
200 swim/100 kick
8×25 @ :60 w/band only
4×50 swim @ :55 (descend 1-4)
100 easy swim
(do the following sets continuous, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)
4×25 @ :30
4×50 @ :60
4×75 @ 1:20
4×100 @ 1:50
4×125 @ 2:10
4×150 @ 2:40
4×175 @ 3:10
200 cool-down
*3800 total*
C:
200 swim/100 kick
4×25 w/ :30 rest w/band only
4×50 swim w/ :20 rest (descend 1-4)
100 easy swim
(do the following sets continuous, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)
4×25 w/ :10 rest
4×50 w/ :15 rest
4×75 w/ :20 rest
4×100 w/ :25 rest
4×125 w/ :30 rest
*2400 total*