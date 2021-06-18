Weekend Swim Workout: Climb the 4x Ladder

Get ready to climb the ladder with this weekend workout from coach Sara McLarty. After a solid warm-up, you’ll work your way up from an initial 4×25 set. Pick the set that best matches your ability and fitness level and get to work!

A:

200 swim/100 kick

12×25 @ :40 w/band only

8×50 swim @ :45 (descend 1-4, 5-8)

100 easy (reverse IM drill)

(do the following sets continuous, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)

4×25 @ :30

4×50 @ :50

4×75 @ 1:10

4×100 @ 1:25

4×125 @ 1:45

4×150 @ 2:05

4×175 @ 2:20

4×200 @ 2:40

200 cool-down

*4900 total*

B:

200 swim/100 kick

8×25 @ :60 w/band only

4×50 swim @ :55 (descend 1-4)

100 easy swim

(do the following sets continuous, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)

4×25 @ :30

4×50 @ :60

4×75 @ 1:20

4×100 @ 1:50

4×125 @ 2:10

4×150 @ 2:40

4×175 @ 3:10

200 cool-down

*3800 total*

C:

200 swim/100 kick

4×25 w/ :30 rest w/band only

4×50 swim w/ :20 rest (descend 1-4)

100 easy swim

(do the following sets continuous, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)

4×25 w/ :10 rest

4×50 w/ :15 rest

4×75 w/ :20 rest

4×100 w/ :25 rest

4×125 w/ :30 rest

*2400 total*