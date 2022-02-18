Weekend Swim Workout: Build To Fast

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Today’s workout is brought to you by the letters F, A, S, and T. To become a faster swimmer, you’ve got to swim fast, and this workout is perfect for building the fitness you need to speed through the swim course on race day. Of course, speed means little if your technique isn’t locked in, so don’t forego good form in your quest for getting faster! The trick to this workout is to pay attention to your form at the beginning of each set, then hold those good technique habits as you build in speed.

Choose a workout below that fits your fitness level and time available, then dive in!

A:

500 (200 swim/50 kick, repeat)

300 pull (3/5/3 breathing pattern by 100)

200 kick (50 easy/50 FAST, repeat)

3×300 swim @ 4:20 (build to FAST)

50 easy/recovery kick w/ :30 rest

4×200 pull @ 2:50 (build to FAST!)

50 easy/recovery kick w/ :30 rest

5×100 swim @ 1:25 (build to FAST!)

50 easy/recovery kick w/ :30 rest

8×50 pull @ :45 (all strong effort)

50 easy/recovery kick w/ :30 rest

300 cool down (50 non-free/100 free, repeat)

*4100 total*

RELATED: How to (Finally) Become a Faster Swimmer

B:

500 (200 swim/50 kick, repeat)

300 pull (3/5/3 breathing pattern by 100)

100 kick (50 easy/50 FAST)

2×300 swim @ 5:45 (build to FAST)

50 easy/recovery kick w/:30 rest

3×200 pull @ 3:50 (build to FAST!)

50 easy/recovery kick w/ :30 rest

4×100 swim @ 1:55 (build to FAST!)

50 easy/recovery kick w/ :30 rest

6×50 pull @ :55 (all strong effort)

50 easy/recovery kick w/ :30 rest

300 cool-down (50 non-free/100 free, repeat)

*3300 total*

RELATED: 5 Swim Tips and Drills to Help Improve Your Stroke

C:

400 (150 swim/50 kick, repeat)

200 pull (3/5/3/5 breathing pattern by 50)

100 kick (50 easy/50 FAST)

2×300 swim w/ :45 rest (build to FAST)

50 easy/recovery kick w/:30 rest

2×200 pull w/ :30 rest (build to FAST!)

50 easy/recovery kick w/:30 rest

3×100 swim w/ :20 rest (build to FAST!)

300 cool-down (50 non-free/100 free, repeat)

*2400 total*

Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.