Weekend Swim Workout: 6x50s
Triathletes training for any distance can benefit from quick and snappy 50s, especially when they're used to cover a variety of skills and drills in a short amount of time.
If you think training for a 70.3 or Ironman means lots of long sets, think again. Triathletes training for any distance can benefit from quick and snappy 50s, especially when they’re used to cover a variety of skills and drills in a short amount of time. This set from coach Sara McLarty uses a combination of techniques in 6×50 groupings (in other words, you’ll do each stroke or drill 6 times for 50 meters or yards) to give you a solid set to start your weekend right.
Pick the set that best suits your current fitness and schedule, then dive in!
RELATED: A Complete Guide to Triathlon Swimming
Weekend Swim Workout: 6x50s
IM: Individual medley. Learn how to pull it off with our video guide.
Tarzan drill: Swim the length of the pool with your head above water to build strength in your neck to prepare for sighting. Look forward as if you were sighting a buoy or landmark in open water.
A:
300 swim/100 kick
6×50 @ :50 (IM)
6×100 pull @ 1:20 (all strong)
6×50 @ :45 (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)
4×150 pull @ 2:00 (all strong)
6×50 @ :40 swim (25 FAST!/25 easy)
3×200 pull 2:40 (all strong)
6×50 @ :60 swim (all from a dive, FAST!)
2×300 @ 4:00 (all strong)
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)
*4300 total*
RELATED: A 4-Week Training Plan to Help You Swim Better and Faster
B:
300 swim/100 kick
6×50 @ 1:10 (25 free/25 non-free)
6×100 pull @ 1:55 (all strong)
6×50 @ 1:05 (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)
4×150 pull @ 2:50 (all strong)
6×50 @ :60 swim (25 FAST!/25 easy)
3×200 pull 3:45 (all strong)
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)
*3400 total*
RELATED: How to Breathe When Swimming
C:
300 swim/100 kick
6×50 w/ :15 rest (25 free/25 non-free)
6×100 pull w/ :30 rest (all strong)
6×50 w/ :20 rest (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)
4×150 pull w/ :30 rest (all strong)
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)
*2500 total*
Looking for more swim-spiration? Check out our complete archive of Weekend Swim Workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.