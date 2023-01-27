Become a Member

Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: 6x50s

Triathletes training for any distance can benefit from quick and snappy 50s, especially when they're used to cover a variety of skills and drills in a short amount of time.

Sara McLarty

If you think training for a 70.3 or Ironman means lots of long sets, think again. Triathletes training for any distance can benefit from quick and snappy 50s, especially when they’re used to cover a variety of skills and drills in a short amount of time. This set from coach Sara McLarty uses a combination of techniques in 6×50 groupings (in other words, you’ll do each stroke or drill 6 times for 50 meters or yards) to give you a solid set to start your weekend right.

Pick the set that best suits your current fitness and schedule, then dive in!

Weekend Swim Workout: 6x50s

IM: Individual medley. Learn how to pull it off with our video guide.

Tarzan drill: Swim the length of the pool with your head above water to build strength in your neck to prepare for sighting. Look forward as if you were sighting a buoy or landmark in open water.

A:

300 swim/100 kick
6×50 @ :50 (IM)
6×100 pull @ 1:20 (all strong)
6×50 @ :45 (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)
4×150 pull @ 2:00 (all strong)
6×50 @ :40 swim (25 FAST!/25 easy)
3×200 pull 2:40 (all strong)
6×50 @ :60 swim (all from a dive, FAST!)
2×300 @ 4:00 (all strong)
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)

*4300 total*

B:

300 swim/100 kick
6×50 @ 1:10 (25 free/25 non-free)
6×100 pull @ 1:55 (all strong)
6×50 @ 1:05 (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)
4×150 pull @ 2:50 (all strong)
6×50 @ :60 swim (25 FAST!/25 easy)
3×200 pull 3:45 (all strong)
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)

*3400 total*

C:

300 swim/100 kick
6×50 w/ :15 rest (25 free/25 non-free)
6×100 pull w/ :30 rest (all strong)
6×50 w/ :20 rest (25 Tarzan drill/25 swim)
4×150 pull w/ :30 rest (all strong)
300 cool-down (50 kick/100 swim)

*2500 total*

