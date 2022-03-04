Weekend Swim Workout: 50 Mix And Band Pulls

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This Friday, we’re swimming with the band – literally. Most triathletes are familiar with paddles and pull buoys, but lack a band in their bag of swim tools. That’s a shame – using a band around your ankles during swim workouts can be a powerful strength builder in the pool. You can purchase a stretchy band for swimming online, or save money by fashioning one from a spent bike tire – the key is to have something that can fits around your ankles and can be slipped on and off easily between sets. By restricting the ability to kick while swimming, the body is forced to compensate with faster arm turnover, which is a critical skill for faster swimming. Swimming with a band can be quite challenging at first, so this set from coach Sara McLarty lets you call on a buoy for a bit of a floaty assist. (If you opt to go without the buoy, we recommend doing this set in the shallow end of the pool, just in case.)

If you want to swim with a band, with the band, grab a few of your training buddies and make this a social workout. Pick a set that fits your schedule and fitness level, and dive in!

A:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick

4×150 @ 2:30 (50 non-free/50 free/50 non)

4×150 pull @ 2:15 (with buoy and band)

10×50 @ :60 (25 FAST/25 easy drill)

5×100 IM @ 1:45 (descend 1–5)

100 easy/recovery

10×50 swim (4 @ :40 strong, 1 @ :50 easy, repeat)

5×100 IM @ 1:45 (descend 1–5)

200 cool-down (50 kick/150 swim)

= 4100 total



B:

200 swim/200 pull/100 kick

4×150 @ 3:00 (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

4×150 pull @ 3:00 (with buoy and band)

6×50 @ 1:10 (25 FAST/25 easy drill)

4×100 swim @ 2:00 (descend 1–4)

100 easy/recovery

6×50 swim (2 @ :50 strong, 1 @ :60 easy, repeat)

4×100 swim @ 2:00 (descend 1–4)

200 cool-down (50 kick/150 swim)

= 3400 total

C:

200 swim/200 pull/100 kick

4×150 w/ :20 rest (50 free/50 non-free/50 free)

4×150 pull w/ :20 (with buoy and band)

6×50 w/ :15 rest (25 FAST/25 easy drill)

4×100 swim w/ :20 rest (descend 1–4)

100 cool-down (50 kick/50 swim)

= 2500 total

