Weekend Swim Workout: 4x Freestyle Intervals
Mix it up in the pool this weekend with this progressive intervals set.
This weekend swim workout follows a simple progressive pattern that will help you build aerobic endurance, covering a lot of distance in a relatively short time. The band-only work at the start of the set will help get you well warmed up, and don’t forget to increase your stroke rate (cadence) as the pace/intensity increases. Select your workout from one of the three below based on time available and current fitness. Enjoy!
A:
200 swim/100 kick
12 x 25 @ :40 w/band only
8 x 50 swim @ :45 (descend 1-4, 5-8)
100 easy (reverse IM drill)
(do the following sets continuously, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)
4 x 25 @ :30
4 x 50 @ :50
4 x 75 @ 1:10
4 x 100 @ 1:25
4 x 125 @ 1:45
4 x 150 @ 2:05
4 x 175 @ 2:20
4 x 200 @ 2:40
200 cool-down
*4,900 total*
B:
200 swim/100 kick
8 x 25 @ :60 w/band only
4 x 50 swim @ :55 (descend 1-4)
100 easy swim
(do the following sets continuously, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)
4 x 25 @ :30
4 x 50 @ :60
4 x 75 @ 1:20
4 x 100 @ 1:50
4 x 125 @ 2:10
4 x 150 @ 2:40
4 x 175 @ 3:10
200 cool-down
*3,800 total*
C:
200 swim/100 kick
4 x 25 w/ :30 rest w/band only
4 x 50 swim w/ :20 rest (descend 1-4)
100 easy swim
(do the following sets continuously, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)
4 x 25 w/ :10 rest
4 x 50 w/ :15 rest
4 x 75 w/ :20 rest
4 x 100 w/ :25 rest
4 x 125 w/ :30 rest
200 cool-down
*2,400 total*