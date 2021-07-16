Weekend Swim Workout: 4x Freestyle Intervals

This weekend swim workout follows a simple progressive pattern that will help you build aerobic endurance, covering a lot of distance in a relatively short time. The band-only work at the start of the set will help get you well warmed up, and don’t forget to increase your stroke rate (cadence) as the pace/intensity increases. Select your workout from one of the three below based on time available and current fitness. Enjoy!

A:

200 swim/100 kick

12 x 25 @ :40 w/band only

8 x 50 swim @ :45 (descend 1-4, 5-8)

100 easy (reverse IM drill)

(do the following sets continuously, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)

4 x 25 @ :30

4 x 50 @ :50

4 x 75 @ 1:10

4 x 100 @ 1:25

4 x 125 @ 1:45

4 x 150 @ 2:05

4 x 175 @ 2:20

4 x 200 @ 2:40

200 cool-down

*4,900 total*

B:

200 swim/100 kick

8 x 25 @ :60 w/band only

4 x 50 swim @ :55 (descend 1-4)

100 easy swim

(do the following sets continuously, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)

4 x 25 @ :30

4 x 50 @ :60

4 x 75 @ 1:20

4 x 100 @ 1:50

4 x 125 @ 2:10

4 x 150 @ 2:40

4 x 175 @ 3:10

200 cool-down

*3,800 total*

C:

200 swim/100 kick

4 x 25 w/ :30 rest w/band only

4 x 50 swim w/ :20 rest (descend 1-4)

100 easy swim

(do the following sets continuously, no extra rest, all swim freestyle)

4 x 25 w/ :10 rest

4 x 50 w/ :15 rest

4 x 75 w/ :20 rest

4 x 100 w/ :25 rest

4 x 125 w/ :30 rest

200 cool-down

*2,400 total*