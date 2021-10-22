Weekend Swim Workout: The Perfect 10

Want to get the most bang for your buck? You’ll want to do a kitchen-sink swim workout, where you hit a little bit of everything – kicks, pull, non-freestyle, and descending sets. But such workouts can get really complicated, really fast, which is why coach Sara McLarty came up with the concept of “The Perfect 10” – ten sets in one workout. To keep things simple, the distance remains the same for all ten sets. Choose a set based on your ability level or how much yardage you need to get in at the pool. The A set is 4000 yards/meters, the B set totals 3000, and the C set is 2000.

A:

10×400 with 30 sec rest

#1 Easy, warm up

#2 50 kick/50 non-free/repeat

#3–5 Pull, descend time 1–3

#6 50 non-free/50 drill/repeat

#7–9 Swim, descend 1–3

#10 Easy, cool down

B:

10×300 with 30 sec rest

#1 Easy, warm up

#2 50 kick/50 non-free/repeat

#3–5 Pull, descend time 1–3

#6 50 non-free/50 drill/repeat

#7–9 Swim, descend 1–3

#10 Easy, cool down

C:

10×200 with 30 sec rest

#1 Easy, warm up

#2 50 kick/50 non-free/repeat

#3–5 Pull, descend time 1–3

#6 50 non-free/50 drill/repeat

#7–9 Swim, descend 1–3

#10 Easy, cool down

Shake up your swim routine with more weekend swim workouts from Coach Sara McLarty.