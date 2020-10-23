Weekend Swim Workout: Comfort Zone Crusher

Starting the bike within striking distance of your competitors is critical—lose contact with the front group, and your race could be over before it even starts. Watch any two-loop swim, and you’ll see the athletes bunched together after the first lap but quickly stringing out during the second. This workout will teach you to push beyond your comfort zone during the second half to stay close to the leaders as you head out on the bike. Pick the set that best matches your fitness and abilities and get to work!

Comfort Zone Crusher

A:

200 swim warm-up

4x(50 MAX sprint on 45 sec; 200 steady swim on 3:15)

8×150 pull on 2:15 (second 75 is stronger than first)

6x(50 MAX sprint on 45 sec; 100 steady swim on 1:45)

200 choice cool-down

Total: 3500

B:

200 swim warm-up

3x(50 MAX sprint on 1:00; 200 steady swim on 4:20)

8×100 pull on 2:00 (second 50 is stronger than first)

4x(50 MAX sprint on 1:00; 100 steady swim on 2:15)

200 choice cool-down

Total: 2550

C:

200 swim warm-up

3x(50 MAX sprint with 10 sec rest; 150 steady swim with 30 sec rest)

4×100 pull with 20 sec rest (second 50 is stronger than first)

4x(50 MAX sprint with 10 sec rest; 100 steady swim with 20 sec rest)

100 choice cool-down

Total: 1900