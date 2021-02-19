Weekend Swim Workout: Big Swim Yardage

When your schedule calls for a big swim yardage workout, use a big broken set to chop up that large portion into something more digestible.

A:

500 choice warm-up

8 x 50 IM order on :60 (25 kick/25 drill)

4 x 100 IM swim on 1:45

8 x 50 pull on :50 (descend 1-4)

4 x 150 pull on 2:05 (all strong)

8 x50 swim on :50 (25 easy/25 fast)

4 x 200 swim on 3:00 (descend 1-4)

8 x 50 drill on :55 (25 heads-up swimming/25 catch-up)

4 x 250 swim on 3:45 (NO Walls!)

100 cool-down

Big Swim Yardage Workout Total: 5,000

B:

500 choice warm-up

6 x 50 on 1:30 (25 kick/25 drill)

4 x 75 on 1:30

(25 non-free/50 free)

6 x 50 pull on :60 (descend 1-3)

4 x 100 pull on 2:00 (all strong)

6 x 50 swim on :60 (25 easy/25 fast)

4 x 150 swim on 3:00 (descend 1-4)

6 x 50 drill on 1:15 (25 heads-up swimming/25 catch-up)

4 x 200 swim with :20 rest (NO Walls!)

200 cool-down

Big Swim Yardage Workout Total:4,000

C:

400 choice warm-up

6 x 50 with :15 rest (25 kick/25 drill)

4 x 75 with :30 rest (25 non-free/50 free)

6 x 50 pull with :15 rest (descend 1-3)

4 x 100 pull with :30 rest (all strong)

6 x 50 swim with :15 (25 easy/25 fast)

4 x 125 swim with :30 rest (descend 1-4)

6 x 5 0with :15 rest (25 heads-up swimming/25 catch-up)

100 swim (NO Walls!)

100 cool-down

Big Swim Yardage Workout Total:3,000