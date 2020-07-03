Weekend Swim Workout: Back to Basics

Novice and intermediate swimmers working on technique and efficiency: This is your jam. Advanced swimmers can use this set as an easy session to reinforce all the little details required for fast swimming.

2 – 6 x 100 swim/50 kick warm-up; fins, no board

Fins allow you to focus on your body position while kicking.

4 – 10 x 50 with 10 seconds rest (breathe every 3/5 by 25)

Bilateral breathing is vital for triathletes in open water.

1 x 300-600 no walls, 2x sighting every 25

Mimic open water by not touching any of the walls.

4 – 8 x 75 with 15 seconds rest (25 right-arm only, 25 left-arm only, 25 swim)

Single-arm drills reveal weaknesses in your stroke.

2 – 5 x 200 pull with 20 seconds rest (50 FAST/ 150 smooth)

Elevate your heart rate and then practice recovering while swimming.

100 – 200 non-free cool-down

Total: 1,600 – 3,800