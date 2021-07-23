Weekend Swim Workout: A Short and Sweet Endurance Builder

This snappy swim workout is designed to help boost your aerobic endurance with a good mix of progressive efforts, pull, and non-freestyle to keep things interesting. Select from one of the three workouts below based on your speed, fitness, experience, and time available. When it comes to building efforts or descending, be sure to really differentiate between pace/intensity, i.e. make the easy really easy and the fastest swims fast!

A:

300 warm-up

4 x 75 on 1:15 (build)

100/200/300 swim on 1:30 per 100

100 easy non-free

300/200/100 pull, on 1:20 per 100

100 easy non-free

5 x 100 on 1:30 (descend 1-5)

200 choice cool-down

Total: 2,700

B:

300 warm-up

4 x 75 on 1:30 (build)

100/200/300 swim on 2:00 per 100

100 easy non-free

300/200/100 pull, on 1:50 per 100

200 choice cool-down

Total: 2,100

C:

200 warm-up

100/200/300 swim, 30 rest

100 easy non-free

300/200/100 pull, 30 rest

100 choice cool-down

Total: 1,600