Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: A Short and Sweet Endurance Builder

We feature a weekend swim workout from coach Sara McLarty every Friday so you have new ideas to take to the pool.

Sara McLarty

This snappy swim workout is designed to help boost your aerobic endurance with a good mix of progressive efforts, pull, and non-freestyle to keep things interesting. Select from one of the three workouts below based on your speed, fitness, experience, and time available. When it comes to building efforts or descending, be sure to really differentiate between pace/intensity, i.e. make the easy really easy and the fastest swims fast!

A:
300 warm-up
4 x 75 on 1:15 (build)
100/200/300 swim on 1:30 per 100
100 easy non-free
300/200/100 pull, on 1:20 per 100
100 easy non-free
5 x 100 on 1:30 (descend 1-5)
200 choice cool-down
Total: 2,700

B:
300 warm-up
4 x 75 on 1:30 (build)
100/200/300 swim on 2:00 per 100
100 easy non-free
300/200/100 pull, on 1:50 per 100
200 choice cool-down
Total: 2,100

C:
200 warm-up
100/200/300 swim, 30 rest
100 easy non-free
300/200/100 pull, 30 rest
100 choice cool-down
Total: 1,600

