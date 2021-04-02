Workouts

Weekend Swim Workout: Pre-Race Tune-Up Swim

Sara McLarty recommends trying this workout 2–3 days before an event as a pre-race tune-up.

Sara McLarty

Races are slowly returning to the calendar, which means it’s time to learn how to get ready for an event again. Bookmark this race-week set from coach Sara McLarty and use it as a pre-race tune-up swim to shake out the nerves in the days leading up to your race. Pick the set that matches your abilities and goals.

A:

300 swim/200 pull/100 kick
6×50 on :50 (25 fast/25 easy)
4×200 on 2:50 (mid-race effort)
100 easy
5×100 on 1:40 (w/ paddles only, fast)
200 cool-down

*2,500 total*

B:

200 swim/200 pull/100 kick
6×50 on :60 (25 fast/25 easy)
3×200 on 4:00 (mid-race effort)
50 easy
4×100 on 2:00 (w/ paddles only, fast)
150 cool-down

*2,000 total*

C:

200 swim/100 pull/100 kick
5×50 w/ :15 rest (25 fast/25 easy)
2×200 w/ :30 rest (mid-race effort)
50 easy
5×50 w/ :15 rest
(25 fast/25 easy)
150 cool-down

*1,500 total*

