Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

NEW YEARS SALE

Get 50% Off Outside+, Ends Jan. 2

SAVE NOW

Workouts

One-Hour Workout: Pedal to the Beat

Best done on a trainer or the spin bike at your gym, this cadence-focused bike workout mixes up the RPMs to help build strength and pedal stroke efficiency.

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join Triathlete

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from Marilyn Chychota, a former elite cyclist and triathlete turned coach at Marilyn Chychota Coaching. This cadence-focused workout mixes up the RPMs (revolutions per minute), using big gear work to help build strength and pedal stroke efficiency. It’s best to do this workout on a bike trainer or even the spin bike at your gym, as you can pay close attention to your cadence – if you need a little extra support staying on the beat, consider using a metronome app on your phone, or creating a custom playlist using songs that match the RPMs with beats per minute.

RELATED: The Search For the Ideal Cycling Cadence

One Hour Workout: Pedal to the Beat

Warm-up:

10 min easy spin

4 min, single-leg drills: [1 min right leg/1 min both legs/1 min left leg/1 min both legs]

10 min high cadence work:
1 min at 100 RPM
1 min at 110 RPM
1 min 90–95 RPM
(Repeat to total 10 min)

Main Set:

20 min big gear work (use 95 RPM as base)
1 min base, 1 min at 85 RPM
2 min base, 2 min at 80 RPM
3 min base, 3 min at 75 RPM
4 min base, 4 min at 70 RPM
30 sec base, 30 sec at 65 RPM
30 sec base, 30 sec at 60 RPM
30 sec base, 30 sec at 55 RPM

Cooldown:

10 min easy spin

More One-Hour Workouts

Stay On Topic

promo logo