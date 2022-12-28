For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from Marilyn Chychota, a former elite cyclist and triathlete turned coach at Marilyn Chychota Coaching. This cadence-focused workout mixes up the RPMs (revolutions per minute), using big gear work to help build strength and pedal stroke efficiency. It’s best to do this workout on a bike trainer or even the spin bike at your gym, as you can pay close attention to your cadence – if you need a little extra support staying on the beat, consider using a metronome app on your phone, or creating a custom playlist using songs that match the RPMs with beats per minute.

RELATED: The Search For the Ideal Cycling Cadence

One Hour Workout: Pedal to the Beat

Warm-up:

10 min easy spin

4 min, single-leg drills: [1 min right leg/1 min both legs/1 min left leg/1 min both legs]

10 min high cadence work:

1 min at 100 RPM

1 min at 110 RPM

1 min 90–95 RPM

(Repeat to total 10 min)

Main Set:

20 min big gear work (use 95 RPM as base)

1 min base, 1 min at 85 RPM

2 min base, 2 min at 80 RPM

3 min base, 3 min at 75 RPM

4 min base, 4 min at 70 RPM

30 sec base, 30 sec at 65 RPM

30 sec base, 30 sec at 60 RPM

30 sec base, 30 sec at 55 RPM

Cooldown:

10 min easy spin

More One-Hour Workouts