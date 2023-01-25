For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

For anyone who’s ever used the treadmill consistently (no, a few times while traveling doesn’t count), you know that the workouts are generally effective, but that time seems to crawl, no matter how binge-worthy your show may be. On the flip side, if you tune out completely and simply knock out mileage, you may be missing an excellent opportunity to not only maintain fitness, but also to work on your running form.

This week’s workout has a structure to help keep your mind engaged with enough pace changing to safely keep your legs from getting too stuck in “winter plateau mode.” There are also specific sections of the set that you should use with specific cues to check in on your form . With that said, this workout is best done next to a full-length mirror.

Because this workout isn’t too high on the difficulty scale, feel free to do this set during the offseason, while building your base, or as an alternative to an outdoor fartlek workout once the season begins.

One-Hour Workout: Treadmill Pyramid

RPE = Rate of Perceived Exertion

Warm-up

5 minutes easy jogging, dynamic stretch

5 x (30 seconds build to RPE of 7/10, 30 seconds easy)

Main Set

4 minutes at RPE of 5/10

3 minutes at RPE of 6/10 (check in 1:30 into this effort for form adjustments)

2 minutes at RPE of 7/10 (check in 1:00 into this effort for form adjustments)

1 minute at RPE of 8/10

2 minutes easy jog/walk

3 minutes at RPE of 6/10 (check in 1:30 into this effort for form adjustments)

2 minutes at RPE of 7/10 (check in 1:00 into this effort for form adjustments)

1 minute at RPE of 8/10

2 minutes easy jog/walk

2 minutes at RPE of 7/10 (check in 1:00 into this effort for form adjustments)

1 minute at RPE of 8/10

2 minutes easy jog/walk

1 minute at RPE of 8/10

Cooldown:

5 minutes at RPE of 4/10

10 minutes easy jogging

